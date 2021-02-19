'The Promised Neverland' Season 2 Episode 6 Recap; Everything You Need To Know

The latest episode of The Promised Neverland Season 2 saw the key characters learning some seemingly shocking pieces of information. The episode in question saw the emotional return of one of the characters, who also raised certain questions concerning his new-found tribe. From that moment on, a series of revelations and speculations formed the entire plotline of the latest episode. Read on for the full The Promised Neverland Season 2 Preview, specifically about Episode 6.

The Promised Neverland Season 2 Preview (Recap of Episode 6):

The emotional return of Norman brings tears to the eyes of Emma and Ray, who are quick to notice Normal's new friends. Those new members of Norman's tribe go on to be introduced as Vincent, Cislo and Barbara. It is soon conveyed that Norman met them all at the Lambada Test site, which, by this point in the series, has become an important part of Norman's story. It is also implied that Norman actually helped them escape and has set the three on a path of changing the world, which is a task that each of them will carry out in their own unique way. Shortly after dwelling into how did Norman manage to free themselves from the clutches of the demonic entities, he gets down to the planning part for their future trajectory.

Shortly after the plan for what appears to be the eradication of the unwelcome entities are laid out, it becomes apparent that while Ray is in agreement with Norman, Emma is of a different opinion. She can be seen opposing Norman's plan as she is of the belief that demons and humans can co-exist, which she illustrates by citing the example of Sonju and Mujika, who has been seen sharing a cordial relationship in previous episodes. Emma's suggestion and example instantly causes a change in the expression carried by Norman's face, given his experience with the demons from the previous episodes. The episode in question communicates that Vincent, Cislo and Barbara will be seen doing a significant amount of heavy-lifting in the future episodes of The Promised Neverland.

The Promised Neverland Season 2 cast:

The Promised Neverland Season 2 cast list features the likes of Sumire Morohosh as Emma, Mariya Ise as Ray, Shinichiro Kamio as Sonju, Atsumi Tanezaki as Mujika and Maaya Uchida as Norman, amongst others. In addition to them, there are a bunch of actors who voice the supporting characters in the series. Details regarding the voice actors that play the new characters will be revealed as and when the official sources unveil them. An official Episode 7 preview hasn't been released by the makers of the same as of this writing.

