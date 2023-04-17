The Roundup No Way Out Teaser: Don Lee Bashes Criminals In The Outlaws Threequel

Ma Dong Seok is set to reprise the role of a cop in The Roundup: No Way Out. A poster for the third installment in The Outlaws franchise, The Roundup No Way Out, was also released and gave a closer look at what the film will be about. In the poster, Ma Dong Seok, better known as Don Lee, appeared in front of several police cars with a serious look on his face and a clenched fist. A teaser was also released alongside the poster.

The teaser starts off with showing scenes from the first and second films of The Outlaws franchise. It also lets the audience catch up on the whereabouts of Ma Seok Do (Don Lee), who has been working as a detective. The third installment will show detective Ma Seok Do working in the metropolitan investigation team after his transfer. He has a new team, with whom he cracks down on criminals.

The Roundup: No Way Out comes after the 2022 film The Roundup, also known as The Outlaws 2. The film made a record-high box-office collection in South Korea despite releasing amid the pandemic. The film is said to release in the second half of 2023. Check out the teaser and the poster for The Roundup: No Way Out below.

Casting for The Roundup: No Way Out

The casting details for the upcoming film were released back in July 2022. The film is set to feature Ma Dong Seok as the protagonist. Other actors in a supporting capacity are Lee Joon Hyuk, Lee Meom Soo, Aoki Munetaka, Jeon Suk Ho, Kim Min Jae and Go Kyu Pil.



More on the career of Ma Dong Seok

Ma Dong Seok is one of the most popular South Korean stars. He has been in several blockbusters films as The Outlaws, The Roundup, Train to Busan, Unstoppable, The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos, Champion and The Villagers. Moreover, the star made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Gilgamesh in Eternals.