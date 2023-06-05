The Second Husband Stars Uhm Hyun Kyung, Cha Seo Won Expecting First Child, To Marry Soon

The Second Husband co-stars Uhm Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won are all set to tie the knot and are also expecting their first child together. The couple will get married as soon as Seo-won gets discharged from his mandatory military service in South Korea. The actor was enlisted in the army back in November 2022.

Yeojin Entertainment has confirmed that the two have been dating ever since the conclusion of their show The Second Husband. The agency even confirmed the news about Uhm Hyun Kyung's pregnancy and issued a statement. "Uhm Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won are dating with marriage in mind. They plan on holding their wedding after Cha Seo Won is discharged from the military." Their agency Yeojin Entertainment further stated, "The wedding date has not been set yet. It is also true that Uhm Hyun Kyung is pregnant".

Cha Seo Won's agency also released a statement regarding the couple's plan to get married. They stated, "Amidst this, a precious new life came to the two like a blessing. The two are currently waiting for the new life with caution and gratitude." The agency expressed gratitude for the constant support that the actors have been receiving.

(Cha Seo Won and Uhm Hyun Kyung to get married. | Image: @rvinpeaxe/Twitter)

Cha Seo Won is currently serving in the South Korean army

(Cha Seo Won to complete his mandatory military service this year. | Image: Cha Seo Won/Instagram)

Cha Seo Won was enlisted in the South Korean Army on November 22, 2022. He has been serving as an active-duty soldier. Back in December 2022, he sustained minor injuries at the training center, but that did not affect his service. He returned to his training after consulting a doctor.