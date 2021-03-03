'The Way Of The Househusband' First Teaser With Its Much-awaited Release Date Announced

One of the most awaited anime series The Way of the Househusband is all set to come to Netflix in April. The makers of The Way of the Househusband released its first teaser along with its release date for which fans have been eagerly looking forward to. The release date for The Way of the Househusband has been revealed to be April 8. The makers also posted the first teaser of the anime which has amped up the excitement of the fans watching the show.

The Way of the Househusband first teaser and release date

The Way of the Househusband was originally a manga series that Netflix has adapted into a full-fledged anime adaptation. Back in 2020 at the Anime Festival, the streaming giant made the announcement for the same, assuring fans that an anime series will be made in 2021. Netflix has thus posted the first look of The Way of the Househusband and fans have loved the artwork and the narrative it has been following so far according to the teaser that came out. The story shows a former yakuza member who sported an apron and did menial housework during the day. This promised a compelling story and an interesting narrative for those who haven't read or have been well versed with the manga of the series.

Upon the first release of the trailer, one can clearly see the exact artwork used in some places for the anime from the manga series. There have been a few segments along with the teaser which featured art from the original manga that fans seemed to like very much. For example, when the protagonist uses the vacuum cleaner in one segment of the teaser, that particular part has been taken directly from the manga. Similarly, a segment where he is stopped by police officers is also taken from the manga comics. In the comics, however, the protagonist is stopped by the cops as he gets up to speed to deliver his wife's lunch on his cycle. During this time, he is causally stopped by the cops for supposed speeding, according to the Manga series. The teaser also featured similar sequences with similar artwork and nuances.

