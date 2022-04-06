The Weeknd recently released an all-new music video of the song Out Of Time and included some A-list stars in the clip, which grabbed fans' attention. The artist welcomed Squid Game actor HoYeon Jung, who played the role of the much-loved Kang Sae-Byeok, in the hit series and sang karaoke with her. The Out Of Time music video also included Jim Carrey, known for his iconic role in The Mask.

The Weeknd collaborates with HoYeon Jung and Jim Carrey

The music video saw HoYeon Jung and The Weeknd meeting at a hotel bar, sharing a drink, and then heading to a karaoke room, where they seem to have the time of their lives. They dance around the room and croon the lyrics of the song together as they sing, "Say I love you, girl, but I'm out of time / Say I'm there for you, but I'm out of time / Say that I'll care for you, but I'm out of time / Said I'm too late to make you mine, out of time". The music video is all about the love and bond that The Weeknd and HoYeon Jung share, but suddenly takes a dark turn with Jim Carrey's cameo appearance. Carrey seems to have given the artist a face transplant and his eerie lines playing in the background add to the horror of the clip.

Watch the Out Of Time music video here

Several fans and followers took to the comments section of the video on YouTube and called the concept of the clip 'amazing'. They loved Jim Carrey's cameo appearance and hailed HoYeon Jung for her work as she took on a new avatar in the music video. Fans also called it a 'masterpiece' and hailed The Weeknd for his creation.

HoYeon Jung in Squid Game season 2

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk recently opened up about the much-awaited Squid Game season 2 in a conversation with Deadline and spoke about the future of HoYeon Jung in the show. He mentioned she could return to the second season of the show as Kang Sae-byeok's twin. He told the publication, "I’ll try something to bring them back to Season 2. Let’s say maybe she has a twin sister, you’ll see."