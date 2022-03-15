'Thief: Sound Of The Sword': Kim Nam Gil, Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun & More Join Cast

Seohyun is among the popular members of the South Korean girl group Girls' Generation and has been a part of many movies apart from creating notable music albums. It was recently revealed that she has been roped in for a Netflix historical drama film along with a couple of other Korean artists.

Girls' Generation also known as SNSD, is a South Korean girl group consisting of members namely Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun. They made their debut in the industry with the single, Into the New World and gained massive popularity worldwide.

Netflix's Thief: Sound of the Sword announces cast

According to Soompi, as Netflix announced the upcoming historical drama, Thief: Sound of the Sword, it was revealed that prominent actors namely Kim Nam Gil, Lee Ho Jung and the member of Girls' Generation band, Seohyun will be joining the cast of the project.

The project is directed by Hwang Joon Hyuk and written by Han Jung Hoon who have also collaborated in the past in projects such as Bad Guys 2 and Squad 38. Set in the backdrop of 1920, the movie will revolve around the lives of people who were kicked out from their own land and homes.

Kim Nam Gil will play the role of Lee Yoon, who abandons his Japanese Military position in order to become a thief protecting the people and land in a historical border region in Northeast China named Gando. On the other hand, Seohyun will essay the role of Nam Hee Shin who becomes the head of the Japanese Government-General of Korea’s Railway Bureau while keeping her real identity a secret.

Furthermore, Yoo Jae Myung will play Choi Choong Soo, a landlord of the village Gando while Lee Ho-jung, best known for her performance in movies such as Hostage: Missing Celebrity, Midnight Runners and The Battle of Jangsari, will be seen playing the role of a gunman named Eon Nyeon. The makers will soon be unveiling the release date of the Netflix film, Thief: Sound of the Sword.

Other K-Dramas on Netflix

Some of the other notable Korean dramas to enjoy on Netflix include Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, All of Us Are Dead, Twenty Five Twenty One, Tomorrow, Pachinko, Forecasting Love and Weather among others.

(Image: @seojuhyun_s/Instagram/@kngjapan/Twitter)