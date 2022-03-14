Tokyo Film Industry To Hold Benefit Screenings To Support Ukrainian Filmmakers Amid War

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has now entered into its 19th day and several actors, directors and film festivals have extended their support to all those impacted by the unrest. The Tokyo film industry has now taken an initiative to stand in support of Ukrainian filmmakers by holding benefit screenings later this month, according to reports by The Hollywood Reporter. Atlantis and Reflection, which have both been helmed by Ukrainian director Valentyn Vasyanovych will get theatrical screenings in Japan, and the profit made from the events will be used to help Ukrainian filmmakers during the ongoing Russian invasion of the country.

Tokyo film industry supports Ukrainian filmmakers amid ongoing war

Valentyn Vasyanovych's Atlantis released in 2018, while Reflection released in 2021. Both the films were hailed by critics at the Venice Film Festival and revolve around Russian military aggression in Ukraine. All profits made from the upcoming screenings will be sent to the Ukrainian producers of the two movies and organizations that support and help Ukrainian filmmakers.

Director Valentyn Vasyanovych calls for bans on Russian participation in global events

The popular director recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and called for a ban on Russian participation in events hosted by the film industry across the world, and called it a 'terrorist country'. He said, "The fact is that at all times Russia has used cultural and artistic achievements as a cover for its aggressive actions. It is necessary to lower the iron cultural curtain around Russia. Stop any cultural collaborations with representatives of a terrorist country that threatens to destroy the whole world."

Tokyo International Film Festival on Russia-Ukraine war

Representatives of the Tokyo International Film Festival also issued a statement after the war broke out and mentioned that aim to promote 'global friendship through cinema' and hoped for 'peaceful resolution' as soon as possible. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the statement read, "As an organization that aims to contribute to the promotion of global friendship and culture through cinema, the Tokyo International Film Festival feels the hardships of those affected by the crisis as our own and is committed to supporting the films and art produced by them, regardless of national borders. For these reasons, we strongly call for a peaceful resolution to this crisis as early as possible."

Image: Unsplash, AP