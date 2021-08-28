Top Chinese Actress Zheng Shuang Fined $46 Million For Tax Evasion & 'yin-yang Contract'

China's top actress Zheng Shuang, popularly known for her role in highly-acclaimed C-Drama Meteor Shower, has been slapped with a fine of USD 46.1 million (299 million yuan) in an alleged tax evasion case. The Chinese actress (30), last under fire for her surrogacy scandal, has been accused by China’s State Tax Administration (STA) of failing to declare 191 million yuan (USD 29.5 million) in her salary between 2019-2020.

Zheng fined USD 46.1 million for 'yin-yang contract'

The State Administration of Radio, Film and Television has accused the Meteor Shower actress of taking advantage of "sky-high pay" and "yin-yang contracts" to escape tax. It has also asserted that it had "zero tolerance" for tax evasion. Yin-yang contracts refer to contracts commonly used in Chinese showbiz which conceal the actor's real salary showing a different pay on paper. The Chinese actress has been accused of signing a 'yin-yang contract' for hit-drama A Chinese Ghost Story in 2019. China's state broadcasting regulator has also pulled Zheng Shuang's 'offending' TV drama and ordered producers to not hire her for future shows.

China's crackdown on entertainment industry

China's entertainment industry has witnessed a major shakeup this year with the fall of top Chinese stars from rapper/actor and former EXO member Kris Wu to actor Zhang Zhehan and billionaire-actress Vicki Zhao whose references have been completely wiped from video streaming sites.

Even reality TV shows have not escaped the Beijing regime's crackdown. In May, China decided to crack the whip on 'iQiyi'- which has been touted as China's equivalent of Netflix. The app has a number of "idol competition" programs including the smash-hit 'Youth With You' in which trainees undergo a rigorous boot camp-like environment under mentors such as Blackpink's Lisa.

"We will cancel idol talent shows and off-site online voting, be responsible as a platform, resist bad influences, and maintain a healthy and clean internet as well as an audio-visual environment for our users," the company said in a statement.

The reason behind the sudden throttle was cleared through a statement by the Beijing Bureau of Radio, Film and Television which urged the entertainment industry to maintain and promote "core socialist values." The government has dubbed talent shows, and netizens' obsession with idols and actors as 'unhealthy fan culture'.