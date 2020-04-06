Tribeca Film Festival Set To Unveil Some Programming Online Post COVID-19 Postponement

The prestigious Tribeca Film Festival that annually showcases independent films has suffered majorly due to the coronavirus pandemic. The organizers of the grand festival in New York were forced to postpone the festival due to the COVID-19 ban on large public gatherings. The Tribeca Film Festival organizers have, however, decided to program some films online. Read on.

Tribeca Film Festival's New Plans After COVID-19 Postponement

The popular film festival was initially planned to run from April 15 to 26 in New York City for the first time but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festival is to be postponed. The organizers have planned to release a few independent short films online. The online programming will be available on Industry Extranet Resource Hub. The Tribeca’s Cinema360 has also decided to release 15 virtual reality films for people to watch during the pandemic.

Tribeca’s co-founder and CEO, Jane Rosenthal spoke on the subject and said that the decision was instant as they believed in the saying, 'A Short Film a Day Keeps Anxiety Away'. She also spoke of the disappointment the recent event brought onto them, especially due to the festival being founded post 9/11 attacks. Rosenthal could not help but talk of her pain of being unable to hug people and be around them to support them during these times.

The Tribeca Film Festival organizers had planned more than 100 movies and events for more than 150,000 New Yorkers, tourists, etc but the recent ban made it extremely difficult for them. People are left wondering if the feature-length movies that were supposed to premiere at Tribeca would eventually move to Tribeca’s TV Festival, which usually takes place in September. Director Danny Boyle and actors Regina Hall and Lucas Hedges along with others will still be bestowing prizes for features, shorts films and content from advertising brands.

