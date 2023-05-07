Turkish Actor Burak Deniz Winds Up India Trip With Temple Visit: An Excellent Experience

Burak Deniz recently took to his Instagram handle to express gratitude and share a glimpse of his India tour. Sharing a series of photos and videos, Burak captioned the post, "İndia İndia. It was an excellent experience, thank you (sic)." The Turkish star accompanied his caption with emojis. For the unversed, Burak visited India to attend FICCI Frames 2023 event and even met some Bollywood personalities like Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur during his Mumbai stay.

Burak shared a photo of Vrindavan Forest nameplate (also known as an oasis of greenery). In the next slide, he dropped a video of him travelling in the city. The Turkish star also shared his selfie from a Lord Krishna temple, in which he wore a garland. In the other slides, he posted some candid photos, along with a video of him greeting his fans from inside a moving car.

Fans react to Burak Deniz's post on India stay

Soon after Burak Deniz shared the post, his fans in India took to the comments section to post their reactions. A fan wrote, "U were here in India, i can't believe and u went to the Krishna mandir. thanks for respecting our culture love you more now." Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "I'm so glad you visited India and experienced the culture and diversity. People love you here. Wish I could meet you personally to just get an autograph or a selfie. I live in another state of India so it wasn't possible. Hope you had a good stay in Mumbai, India. I love you." Check the post below.

Burak Deniz's India visit

The Turkish actor documented his entire Mumbai trip earlier and a video of him listening to some old Bollywood songs also went viral. He was vibing to the song Ye Raat Aur Ye Dori from Andaz Apna Apna. Apart from that, his video of greeting fans and meeting Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala also did rounds on the internet. Check the posts below.

Burak Deniz is well-known for his show Ask Laftan Anlamaz. The series was popularly known as Hayat. He starred opposite Hande Ercel in it.