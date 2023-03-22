TWICE Fame Chaeyoung Apologises For Wearing T-shirt With Swastika Symbol

K-pop star and TWICE girl group member, Chaeyoung gets caught in the middle of a controversy. On March 21, the 23-years old singer posted a picture on Instagram in which she donned a T-shirt featuring the swastika along with Sid Vicious from the band Sex Pistols. When users pointed out that her outfit is not appropriate, Chae took down the photo and posted an apology instead.

In her apology statement Chaeyoung wrote “Hello, this is Chaeyoung from TWICE. I sincerely apologise regarding the Instagram post. I didn’t correctly recognize the meaning of the tilted swastika in the t-shirt I wore. I deeply apologise for not thoroughly reviewing it, causing concern. I will pay absolute attention in the future to prevent any situation similar from happening again. Sincerely apologise again.” She made the statement in both Korean and English.



Chaeyoung’s t-shirt featured the Nazi emblem of Swastika, which dictator Adolf Hitler made the center of the flag of Nazi Germany. The rotated swastika symbol echoes the ideals of Nazism which was used by Adolf Hitler for his racist and anti-sementic goals.

TWICE’s Chaeyoung apologizes after posting photo wearing a shirt with a swastika.



“I sincerely apologize regarding the Instagram post. I didn’t correctly recognize the meaning of the tilted swastika in the t-shirt I wore.” pic.twitter.com/JJAvYrxNqQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 21, 2023

As soon as the K-pop star posted the picture, users pointed out that Chaeyoung should be careful with her outfit choices and should have been aware of the historic tragedy that is associated with the emblem. Fans of the singer tried to defend her by saying that the stylists should know better and not subject the star to such criticisms.



About TWICE

Chaeyoung is a part of the nine-member girl group- TWICE. The group came into existence when they took part in a competition in 2015. TWICE consists of nine-members namely, Nayeon, Jihyo, Dahyun, Jeongyeon, Tzuyu, Sana, Momo, Chaeyoung and Mina. While the group is called TWICE, its fandom is known as Once.

TWICE world tour

The K-pop girl group- TWICE is all set to kick off their fifth world tour. The group will start their tour on April 15 from Seoul, South Korea and will make stops across the globe. The group has gained massive popularity all over the world and has more recently received the “Breakthrough Award” at the Billboard women in music.