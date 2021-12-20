TWICE's Jeongyeon Pulls Out Of Seoul Concerts From Band's 4th World Tour; Here's Why

Touted as one of the biggest girl groups in South Korea, TWICE is all set for their fourth world tour III which will kick off from Seoul on December 24 at KSPO Dome. The band consisting of nine members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu will tour around the US to perform in cities like Los Angeles, Oakland, Dallas, Atlanta, and New York. While the fans, called ONCE, are all geared up to witness the band performing live, one of the members, Jeongyeon, has decided to sit out of the Seoul concerts. Read on to know the reason why.

Jeongyeon pulls out of Seoul concerts

Taking to their official Twitter handle, TWICE issued a statement on their official website announcing Jeongyeon absence from the Seoul concerts in their fourth world tour. As per the statement, the 25-year-old singer will not perform at the concerts held in Seoul on December 25 and 26 due to health reasons. The decision was taken after consulting the band and giving priority to the singer's health.

The statement also read, ''We will do our best as an agency so that the artist can promote in a healthy way''. Additionally, JYP Entertainment, TWICE's agency, provided an option for the fans to cancel their tickets and receive a refund. Read the full statement here.

TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR ‘Ⅲ’ 서울 공연 정연 불참 관련https://t.co/J5EUJtKZqb — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) December 20, 2021

Fans' reaction to the announcement

It was not long before the entire fandom flooded the social media to love and support the singer. One fan wrote, ''i think she wants to appear in front of us fans as a strong and healthy Jeongyeon. She and the members probably have been thinking a lot bout this. lets hope that her health will become better'', while another wrote, ''It's okay Jeongyeon... your health is more important Don't push yourself too hard...no matter what happens we always here for you forever''.

It's okay for now you get a lot of rest, we all understand your feelings so you should get plenty of rest and get enough sleep, we all miss you 💚💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/I3FgtqnmlJ — Brann.nmm🖤🖤🖤 (@Brannn354873212) December 20, 2021

Even though I really want someone to tell me that this is not real... I still think that I won’t cancel my reservation for the online concert because I believe she will be watching the live and supporting the other members with us! — charlotte (@charlotte_12002) December 20, 2021

It's fine, Jeongyeon. As long as you're doing good and fine, it's okay to us too. We love you so much and take care of your health. Get well soon. ONCEs are always here for you. 🐶💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/69Tc4CfpIF — 𝘼𝙣𝙣𝙖 (@Twiicese) December 20, 2021

Get well soon, Jeongyeon. I love you and take care of yourself. 💚🐶 pic.twitter.com/6f74IRSEes — allitwicee / LoveYooJeongyeon 💚 (@allitwicee) December 20, 2021

For the unversed, Jeongyeon has reportedly struggled with mental health issues resulting in her indefinite hiatus from promotional activities of the band. Her recent hiatus came in August where the official Twitter of the band cited her 'panic and psychological anxiety' for the break. The singer had earlier pulled out from 2020 Soribada K-Music Awards citing health issues.

Image: Instagram/@twicetagram