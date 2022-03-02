Ukrainian Producer Julia Sinkevych Named Head Jury Of French Festival Amid War With Russia

March 2, 2022, marks the seventh day of the war between Russia and Ukraine, and several actors, directors, and prominent personalities from the world of entertainment have extended their love and prayers to those impacted. Julia Sinkevych, who is a Ukrainian producer and the Ukrainian Film Academy's co-founder has now been declared the Jury President of the popular French TV festival, Series Mania. This festival is one of the largest international events in Europe and will commence on March 18. Series Mania was recently in the news after it made headlines for hosting a whopping 29 world premieres for its audience.

The French TV festival jury found a president in Ukrainian producer Julia Sinkevych, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter. She will be the head of the jury that will consist of Unorthodox star Shira Haas, Der Kriminalist fame Christian Berkel, director Berkun Oya and singer and songwriter Yseult. Julia Sinkevych will be the judge for the international competition that will take place at the much-awaited French TV festival.

In a statement by Laurence Herszberg, the founder of Series Mania mentioned that the team has always believed in 'intimate dialogue' with various cultures and individuals. She also addressed the 'tragic situation' in Ukrainian after Russia's invasion of the country and mentioned that the committee was 'honoured' to have Julia Sinkevych on board. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she said in a statement:

"Series Mania has always been dedicated to reflecting this continuous and intimate dialogue between culture and society. This is why we feel it is essential today to turn our attention to the tragic situation that is shaking Ukraine and the entire world. We are honoured to have Julia serving as our Jury President."

Julia Sinkevych mentioned she was 'moved' by the committee's decision to name her Jury President. In the wake of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, she mentioned that culture is a 'powerful tool' to end aggression. She said in a statement to the publication, "My country is part of that world cinema and now is fighting against all odds to demonstrate that it is the right of each human being to bring beauty, art, peace, and novelty to this world." She also took to her social media account and penned down a note about the ongoing war. She admitted to being scared of the events taking place but believed in the victory of her country and appreciated the support she has been receiving from her online community.

Image: Facebook/@Julia Sinkevych, AP