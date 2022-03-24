Ukrainians Play Bon Jovi's 'It's My Life' As Troops Prepare To Fight, Band Reacts; WATCH

The Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 29th day on Thursday, March 24. It's been almost a month, however, the Russian forces continue their brutal attacks on Ukraine with incessant shelling and bombardments. Amid this, a viral video from Odesa city has boosted the morale of Ukrainian troops all across the country. In the video that's doing the rounds on the internet, civilians can be seen playing Bon Jovi's hit track 'It's My Life' as the troops prepare for fortification.

The viral video sees a slew of Ukrainian civilians passing boxes of supplies from one truck to another as they prepare to fight against Russia's invasion. While doing so, a live band can be seen playing Bon Jovi's popular song. The said video was shared alongside a positive message that read, "This is how #Odesa is preparing for fortification and getting ready to fight as they await #Russian advance. Morale is high!" Take a quick look at the viral video below:

This is how #Odesa is preparing for fortification and getting ready to fight as they await #Russian advance. Morale is high! 💪 pic.twitter.com/9HePf122Wj — Benjamin Lim (@ohitsbenji) March 23, 2022

Bon Jovi reacts

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it garnered over a million views in no time. With a barrage of netizens re-tweeting the clip, it eventually caught the attention of the American rock band, Bon Jovi. Reacting to the same, the official handle of the band further re-shared the video to stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian civilians. "This is for the ones who stood their ground... Odesa, Ukraine. #SlavaUkraini", wrote the band.

This is for the ones who stood their ground...

Odessa, Ukraine. #SlavaUkraini 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/N9iT2EoeH7 — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) March 22, 2022

Netizens praise the positive clip

Apart from the band, a slew of netizens appreciated the high morale of the people who have shown immense strength to fight for their homeland. While many praised the band for re-sharing the clip, a few chanted 'Slava Ukraini (Glory to Ukraine)." A user wrote, "Good for those who are trying to make a difference may peace be with you all." Another said, "I'm so happy that you replied to them. This will absolutely energize them and they need all of the support and faith we've got to give to them right now." One more chimed in to share, "Thanks for using your voice for change and freedom." Take a look at the reactions below:

This is fantastic 🇺🇦💙💛 — 💡LIGHTBULB💡 (@laura_leichling) March 22, 2022

Thanks for using your voice for change and freedom — carol silvia (@csilvia66) March 22, 2022

Good for those who are trying to make a difference may peace be with you all❤️💕 — Annette Yancey (@AnnetteYancey4) March 22, 2022

