V Reacts As 'favourite' Sesame Street Characters Recreate BTS Dynamite

In a recent episode of the American reality TV show, The Masked Singer, the show judges Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke performed the popular BTS song, Dynamite. Not just this, the singers performed the song with Sesame Street characters. BTS Army immediately jumped to know the BTS star’s reaction to the video, since V is known to be a big fan of Sesame Street.

One fan from the BTS Army took to Weverse to ask V if he has seen the viral video of Sesame Street characters performing their song Dynamite. The Butter singer replied that he has just finished watching the video. Check out his response on the same.

Of course taehyung will see the Sesame Street masked singer performance, he loves them. Hope he plays it in front of his Sesame Street collection 🥹 pic.twitter.com/e32TzTWJEu — THV🎄 (@Taehyungimpact) March 22, 2023

The BTS ARMY was quick to fish out photos and videos of V, showing his love for the Sesame Street characters. They shared his pictures with the toys of the characters. Fans also hoped for the singer to collaborate with his favourite Sesame Street soon.

BTS V attends Harry Styles concert

Kim Taehyung aka BTS V recently attended the Harry Styles Love on Tour concert in Seoul. Apart from the concert, V was also last seen in the Variety cooking show Jinny’s Kitchen. The show is based in a restaurant with the same name based in the Mexican town of Bacalar. V featured on the show along with the male lead of What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, Park Seo Joon and Parasite star Choi Woo Shik.

Other BTS members

Apart from V, BTS consists of Jungook, Jimin, RM, Jin, J-Hope and Suga. Suga is currently working on his upcoming world tour. Jimin, J-Hope and RM have announced solo albums. Jin is currently serving his time in the military. J-Hope has also enlisted in the military and will join soon.