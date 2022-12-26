Vicenzo Star Song Joong-ki Is Dating A British Woman! Agency Confirms With Statement

Song Joong-ki, a popular K-drama star, has confirmed that he is in a relationship with a British woman. The news comes three years after he separated from his ex-wife Song Hye-Kyo.

The Vicenzo star is dating a British woman, who he was spotted with at the airport.

Song Joong-ki spotted with girlfriend at the airport:

They've been going on dates openly.



Previously he introduced her as 'a staff member' when the reporter asked who is she.



On December 26, Song Joong-ki’s agency put out a statement confirming his relationship with the British woman, who's not a celebrity.

"Actor Song Joong Ki is currently seeing a woman with positive feelings. We hope that you will look warmly upon their relationship,” the agency said in a statement.

“We ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that we cannot confirm any information aside from the fact that they are dating, and we would be grateful if you refrained from publishing any speculative or unconfirmed reports," the statement went.

The timeline of Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's relationship:

The reel-life-turned-real-life couple starred in the romance drama Descendants of the Sun, where Song Joong-ki played a special forces officer and Song Hye-kyo played a busy doctor.

The Song-Song couple worked together on their first K-drama Descendants Of The Sun from June to December 2015. The 16-episode series was released in February 2016.

Soon after the show, in March to June 2016, the South Korean actors were spotted vacationing in New York and Bali, which led to fans of the on-screen couple believing they were dating in real life as well. However, the actors’ agencies denied the rumours.

In June 2016, the two showed up at the Baeksang Arts Awards together. Descendants Of The Sun won the Grand Prize for television and the couple took home the Most Popular Actor and Actress awards.

Within a year of their whirlwind romance, the actors confirmed that they were dating and announced their engagement in July 2017.

The couple tied the knot in October 2017 in a fairytale wedding.

In April 2019, rumours that the couple's marriage was on the rocks surfaced. Hye Kyo also appeared in public without her wedding ring, which led to increased speculation.

In June 2019, the fan-favourite couple released statements announcing their divorce, which left the fans shocked.

