Video Of BTS Jin's Special Message For ARMY Emerges; 'I'll Go Looking For You Soon'

Jin, the oldest member of K-pop group BTS, recorded a video for the BTS ARMY before he joined the actual South Korean army. The video, which was recorded when the K-pop idol was filming for the Korean variety show 'Running Man', was uploaded on BTS' official YouTube vlog 'Bangtan TV' just around 12 hours ago and has already been viewed over a million times.

In the emotional one-minute clip, Jin urged fans to wait for him till he's done with his 18-month-long military service.

"Hello everyone, this is Jin of BTS. I won't be a civilian by the time the video is out. But I am here in front of the camera, because I wanted to leave you something, even if it is just leaving a message. Whenever I am available I wish to share these videos with you," Kim Seok Jin says in the video message to ARMY.

"I may not be by your side, but I'll go looking for you soon, if you just wait a little. I'll be back soon. That's all for today. Next time when I have the time, I'll share another video. That's all for now," Jin added as smiled and waved goodbye to the camera.

Watch Jin's special video message for fans here:

Jin spotted in military uniform in new photo released

Jin, who was enlisted for his mandatory military service in December, was spotted wearing his army uniform in a fresh official photo shared online recently. The new and official photo of BTS' Jin through "Trainee Sketch" via The Camp was released on social media on December 30 (KST). In the picture, Jin could be seen sitting together with the rest of his division with a serious face. However, the faces of the other trainees were blurred in the group photo.

Jin in Trainee Sketch official photo (Image via @jinniesarchives on Twitter)

BTS' Jin goes to frontline boot camp

Jin, who turned 30 recently, began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp on December 13 as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their idol. Jin entered the boot camp at Yeoncheon, a town near the tense border with North Korea, for five weeks of basic military training together with other newly conscripted soldiers, the South Korean Defense Ministry said, according to AP. After the training involving rifle shooting, grenade throwing, and marching practices, he and other conscripts would be assigned to army units across the country.

About 20-30 fans - some holding Jin's photos - and dozens of journalists gathered near the camp. But a vehicle carrying Jin moved into the camp without him getting out. The BTS official Twitter account later posted photos showing Jin with other members, likely at the camp, with a message saying: "Our bro!! Have a safe service!! Love you."

An image showed BTS members smiling and touching Jin's shaved head.

While leaving for his military service on December 11, Jin - whose real name is Kim Seok-jin - wrote on the online fan platform Weverse, "It's time for a curtain call." He posted a photo of himself with a military buzz cut and a message saying, "Ha ha ha. It's cuter than I had expected."

Jin military buzz cut (Image: Jin/Weverse)

(With inputs from Associated Press)