What Happened To Brian On 'Barnwood Builders'? Fans Wonder If He's Dead

Barnwood Builders is a documentary television series that airs on Great American Country, DIY Network and the Discovery Channel. The television series enlightens audiences on architectural designs like converting cabins or barns into modern homes.

The makers recently aired the ninth season of Barnwood Builders but fan favourite Brian Buckner has not made an appearance since the third season of the show. And fans seem to be wondering what happened to Brian.

Apart from his disappearance from the show, Barnwood Builders, fans have also started to wonder if Brian of Barnwood Builders has died. However, there is no official statement regarding the death of any member of the show. And with regards to Brian Buckner’s absence from the show, the makers have not spoken anything about it.

Master craftsman Mark Bowe and his West Virginia crew are back for a new season of @DIYNetwork’s popular series Barnwood Builders. Don't miss the season premiere Sunday, July 15! https://t.co/LKINtGbfIO pic.twitter.com/VoQwIjCKBD — Discovery Inc (@DiscoveryIncTV) June 29, 2018

Who is Brian Buckner

Brian on Barnwood Builders was known for stealing the limelight with his short roles. It was also reported that several viewers used to watch the show because of Brian Buckner. Brian's funny and quirky approach to serious problems added a lot of jollification to the Barnwood Builders.

All about Barnwood Builders

Barnwood Builders is a group of construction workers where they re-decorate rural landscape and barns which have served the U.S. society for over 200 years. Many of the old houses have collapsed due to time and weather. So the goal of Barnwood Builders is to add life into these old structures. Among its projects, the cast of the show tackles taking down an old cabin in West Virginia, and refurbishing it for a collector in Tennessee.

Mark and the guys work on dismantling a barn built in 1830 in order to build something else. See what creative stuff they make in Barnwood Builders on Travel Channel Ch179 at 8pm. pic.twitter.com/wxhbnGymDq — DStv (@DStv) August 8, 2018

