What Happened To Chef Carl Ruiz? How Did He Pass Away? Know Details Of His Sudden Demise

Last year, that is 2019, in September, the official social media handle of popular American celebrity chef Carl Ruiz's restaurant, La Cuban confirmed and shared the news of his death on the internet. As soon as the news of the sudden demise broke on the internet, his fans took the internet by storm. After almost a month after his death, many speculation and rumours started making rounds on the table. Here are the details of Carl Ruiz's death.

What happened to Chef Carl Ruiz?

On September 22, 2019, the social media handle of Carl Ruiz's New York restaurant, La Cubana, shared a picture of him and in the caption, paid tribute to him. Later, it was reported that the chef passed away in sleep on the night on September 21, 2020. The initial reports speculated that he died of a heart attack. His family, friends and restaurant staff were deeply affected by his sudden death.

How did Carl Ruiz die?

Reportedly almost after a month of Carl Ruiz's death, in October 2019, the Maryland Department of Health's chief medical examiner, Bruce Goldfarb, cleared the air and confirmed that Carl died of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. He also mentioned that the cause of the late chef's death was natural.

Elaborating about the disease, the report further added that it occurs when the blood vessels, which carry oxygen and nutrients from your heart to the rest of your body (arteries), become thick and stiff; sometimes restricting blood flow to your organs and tissues.

