What Happened To Chris Matthews On 'Hardball'? Know The Reasons For His Decision To Retire

Chris Matthews is supposedly stepping down from MSNBC’s Hardball, amidst scrutiny of recent on-air remarks followed by speculation about certain behind-the-scenes behaviour, according to a news portal. Chris had earlier made some derogatory statements against a co-worker. The female journalist then reported this issue and therefore, Chris was forced to apologise for his actions.

He, who is a veteran anchor, said on his program that he was leaving the cable-news outlet and will most likely put an end to the long-running show. The show ran on three different networks, and a news portal reported that the Monday broadcast will be Matthews' final broadcast, after which a new set of anchors will lead the slot previously held by Chris.

Also Read | Neena Gupta Shares Her Past Relationship Experiences On Instagram, Fans Laud Her Bravery

Chris Matthews leaving MSNBC: Everything you need to know why he is retiring

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Gives Fans Monday Motivation As She Takes "core" Fitness Up A Notch

Chris started off his final segment revealing that he is indeed retiring. The anchor revealed that after having several talks with MSNBC, he has decided to step down and the Monday episode will be his last Hardball. He even mentioned that the reason for his departure is because of the younger anchors who are “ready to take the reins”.

The anchor further mentioned that the younger set of anchors come with better standards and also apologised for certain comments he had made in the past regarding women.

Also Read | 'Thappad': Meera Chopra Reacts After She's Told 'you Liked As You Follow Their Ideology'

In less than two minutes, the veteran signed off and handed over the hour to anchor Steve Kornacki. Over the last couple of days, Matthews faced immense criticism over certain comments made on a political party. Just last week, the anchor was seen apologising for making awkward comparisons among some political leaders.

However, Matthew did apologise and expressed his grief over making such uncalled for and insensitive comments. Over the course of his career, he had made several uncalled for remarks against women. One such case surfaced when a journalist wrote to GQ about an incident alleging Mathews of inappropriate remarks, according to a news portal.

Also Read | Manoj Bajpayee Ignores Own Meme In Ivanka Trump's Tweet, Sees Larger Picture With Fun Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.