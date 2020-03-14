The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

What Happened To Ethan Dolan? Acne And Skin Problems Of The YouTuber Inspires Many

Rest of the World

What happened to Ethan Dolan and his skin? Find out the Youtuber's heartfelt confession as he battled his acne problem as well as inspired others to do so.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
what happened to ethan dolan skin

Ethan Dolan has been lauded by netizens as he came out with his skin problems openly to the public. Recently, the YouTuber took to his social media to share the criticisms he has been facing due to his acne problem and how it has affected him mentally. The actor shocked netizens when he shared a screenshot of what Google serves people when they search his name now. 

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's Promotional Outfits For 'Panga' Are Inspiration To Up Your Style Game

In what can be called a shocking reality, the results are coming as, 'Ethan Dole ugly', 'Ethan Dole face' and 'Ethan Dole skin' on Google. Ethan also shared a heart-warming message along with the screenshots. Take a look at his tweet.

Ethan Dolan shared a heart-warming message for his skin problem

In the message, Ethan Dole admitted that he usually remains unaffected by online bullies. However, he expressed his concern about people getting bullied because of their acne problems after he witnessed the comments being written about his skin. Ethan also added that it is not cool to pinpoint someone on the basis of their personal appearance.

Also Read: Katrina Thanks Akshay For 'constantly Supporting' Her During Initial Days In Bollywood

However, the Youtuber also admitted in his post that the world is heading towards a better place and that eventually, people will become more supportive and considerate of each other's problems. He also highlighted the importance of self-love in his heart-warming post. He urged all his fans to embrace their skin problems. 

Also Read: Rangoli Openly Challenges Bollywood, Claims Kangana Ranaut Will Stop Acting If She Loses

Many netizens came out with their skin problems

Ethan Dolan's story had quite an impact on netizens. So much so that netizens also shared their acne problems. Take a look at their tweets below. 

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor's Video Nailing back Squats Will Give You Fitness Goals; WATCH

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Owaisi
OWAISI SLAMS KEJRIWAL ON ANTI-NPR
Reddy
REDDY ON FAROOQ ABDULLAH'S RELEASE
Tokyo
'NO DELAY IN TOKYO OLY': PM ABE
Coronavirus
PAK CLOSES KARTARPUR CORRIDOR
Amitabh
COVID 19: BACHCHAN'S BLOG ENTRY
Coronavirus
HM TO PROVIDE SDRF ASSISTANCE