What Happened To Ethan Dolan? Acne And Skin Problems Of The YouTuber Inspires Many

Ethan Dolan has been lauded by netizens as he came out with his skin problems openly to the public. Recently, the YouTuber took to his social media to share the criticisms he has been facing due to his acne problem and how it has affected him mentally. The actor shocked netizens when he shared a screenshot of what Google serves people when they search his name now.

In what can be called a shocking reality, the results are coming as, 'Ethan Dole ugly', 'Ethan Dole face' and 'Ethan Dole skin' on Google. Ethan also shared a heart-warming message along with the screenshots. Take a look at his tweet.

Just wanted to say this... pic.twitter.com/vn6MeLFQ1y — Ethan Dolan (@EthanDolan) February 27, 2020

Ethan Dolan shared a heart-warming message for his skin problem

In the message, Ethan Dole admitted that he usually remains unaffected by online bullies. However, he expressed his concern about people getting bullied because of their acne problems after he witnessed the comments being written about his skin. Ethan also added that it is not cool to pinpoint someone on the basis of their personal appearance.

However, the Youtuber also admitted in his post that the world is heading towards a better place and that eventually, people will become more supportive and considerate of each other's problems. He also highlighted the importance of self-love in his heart-warming post. He urged all his fans to embrace their skin problems.

Many netizens came out with their skin problems

Ethan Dolan's story had quite an impact on netizens. So much so that netizens also shared their acne problems. Take a look at their tweets below.

I had severe acne for years, and I used to let what people said to me or about me really get me down. But one day I decided to stop covering it, to stop caring what people thought, and let me be me. I didn’t let my skin define me and I allowed my personality to shine through. pic.twitter.com/2T0cXE2qQL — niamh (@niamhharlow) February 27, 2020

Never saw the day coming. Here I am, no filter, makeup, lashes. Who cares what people say? All what matters is what’s inside! You are amazing E! You are so much more than a skin condition! Love you ♥️ pic.twitter.com/EQUVfKhFCT — Beka ♡ (@SzaboBekka08) February 27, 2020

My acne used to make me feel so ugly. I would cover it up using makeup, filters, etc. I decided one day to stop being ashamed, and I became much happier. In these photos, I felt beautiful despite my acne. I’m thankful for your use of your platform to help others not feel ashamed. pic.twitter.com/redo9xTHYr — ilyssa patton (@ilyssapatton) February 28, 2020

