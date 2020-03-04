What Happened To Paris Sky And Why Is She Such An Inspiration To Her Followers?

Paris Sky is one of the Instagram models who has been an inspiration to a huge number of people. She has been a fitness freak for quite some time now and that has been something that the people have liked about her. She has also left an impact through her business ideals.

What happened to Paris Sky?

The Paris Sky story has been an inspiration to many, especially for the ones who have had to be under physical restrictions for some reason or the other. Paris Sky is basically a makeup enthusiast who also has a franchise which sells lashes, nails and other things related beauty and makeup. Most of the 21-year-old’s followers have been highly inspired by the Paris Sky accident and her growth thereafter. She reportedly suffered a major spinal cord injury in an accident which left Paris Sky paralysed below the waist level. However, that does not stop the strong personality from achieving her goals in terms of fitness. She has kept her followers updated and inspired with her social media posts. Have a look at the posts here.

Her self-love and growth

Paris Sky has also been an Instagram model who has been supportive of the people who have had similar accidents. She has, over the years, also visited people to encourage and motivate them. In the picture below, she can be seen encouraging a boy who has similar injuries. Have a look.

