What Happened To Phineas On 'NCIS'? Will Gibbs End Up Adopting Him? Details Inside

NCIS Season 17 left the TV-show’s fans completely shocked. The mystery behind Phineas has left fans looking out for clues to predict what happens next. Fans are trying to understand what will happen to Phineas now that they know who Sahar is.

What happened to Phineas on 'NCIS'?

NCIS is one of the most popular shows on US TV network. The show even had two spinoff series due to its immense popularity. The show’s engaging script and character-based storylines have helped the content producers to maintain their fan base for a long time. No wonder the show is in its 17th season currently.

But the show’s Season 17 episode 10 left fans speechless. The introduction of Phineas’ character was a turning point in the TV series. But now his fate seems to be a big mystery on the show. The first question that many fans had was, “Who is Phineas’ father?” We do know this that Sarah is his mother but facts about his father have not been discussed.

Apart from talking about Phineas’ father, fans are also thinking that Ziva and Tony could end up adopting Phineas. They might end up raising him with Tali. They are also thinking about how Phineas might finally have a happy family if Ziva and Tony adopt him.

The second possibility that fans are thinking about is Gibbs adopting Phineas. The two seemed to bond on a couple of occasions. Fans have also noticed that Gibbs has taken a liking towards the little boy. They also feel that this may be a way Gibbs apologises to Phineas as he was involved in killing his mother. But if Gibbs does end up adopting Phineas, the little boy might soon resent him since Gibbs killed Sarah. So fans are desperately awaiting what happens next to this beloved little boy in NCIS' storyline.

