What Happened To The Kids On 'Mom'? Will Violet And Roscoe Return To The Screens?

Mom is an American television series that premiered on September 23, 2013. Ever since then, the show has been widely followed and loved by the audience. The series is created by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky and Gemma Baker. Set in California, Mom traces the story of a dysfunctional daughter/mother duo Christy and Bonnie Plunkett, who make all the possible efforts to stay sober.

However, it is been a while since Christy's kids Violet and Roscoe have not been seen on the show and hence fans in huge numbers have taken to social media to question 'What happened to the kids on Mom?' and 'Where are the kids on Mom?'.

What happened to the kids on Mom?

The mother-daughter duo of Bonnie and Christy with their impressive acting skills have left no stone unturned in keeping the audience hooked to the show. Speaking about where Christy’s kids are now, some reports say that Violet and Roscoe made an appearance only till the second season of the show. The kids were also missing in the family portrait of Mom’s season 5 opening sequence.

According to reports, the makers of the show have not given any official statement about what happened to the kids on Mom. Their last scene in the show was when Violet was going to live with Luke and Roscoe escaped to live with Baxter and his fiancée. After which, there have been no scenes of the two in the show.

Will Violet and Roscoe return to the Mom?

As per various reports, Violet and Roscoe would not be making regular appearances in the show for now. The two young stars who made Mom even more happening, are reportedly not to be seen in the show. Meanwhile, check out the latest Mom episode's update on social media.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Liverpool highlights & key moments: Adrian howler & Barkley strike sinks Reds

Also Read | Mom of 2 missing kids to be sent to Idaho to face charges

Mom, the TV show, traces the incredible journey of Anna Faris’ character, Christy, a single mother and who tries her level best to recover herself from being an alcoholic. She also rebuilds her life in a new way altogether.

Also Read | Taylor Swift Made The Audience ROFL With These Funny Interview Moments, Watch Them Here

Also Read | Teen Mom star Leah Messer felt ‘extremely vulnerable’ sharing addiction details in the memoir

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.