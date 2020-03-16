What Happened To 'Talking Dead'? Has The Show Been Cancelled?

The popular show Talking Dead did not air on TV on March 15. That made fans of the show wonder about its future. The makers of the show took over their official Twitter account to inform their fans about the show. They said that the show is on hold temporarily following the concerns of the deadly virus that is spreading slowly.

What happened to the Talking Dead?

The show will return when the coronavirus danger gets under control. In fact, fans have been asking a lot of questions like where is the Talking Dead filmed and why is the Talking Dead not on tonight. Well, the show airs on AMC channel and season 10 of the Talking Dead has been quite entertaining.

We wanted to let you know that in light of everything that's happening, #TalkingDead will be temporarily going dark this Sunday, March 15th. Take care of yourselves and each other! We'll be in touch soon. pic.twitter.com/YNmWq1hLKI — Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) March 14, 2020

Movies and TV shows are being delayed

As per reports, season 11 of The Walking Dead is also put on hold. They said that the production will not continue for one month and that the writers will work on the upcoming installment of the same. It is said that the filming will resume on April 13, 2020. Apart from the TV shows, even movies are facing the same issue because of the deadly virus. Movies like No Time to Die, Mulan and Fast and Furious 9 release dates have been postponed. As per reports, the release date of Fast and Furious 9 is moved from May 2020 to April 2021.

Animated movies dates have been delayed

Disney has removed The New Mutants, Mulan, and Antlers from their schedule release for the time being. A Quiet Place Part II, which was supposed to hit theatres on Friday, has been delayed indefinitely. Several film events set to promote their releases have also been cancelled in New York and Los Angeles due to the virus.

