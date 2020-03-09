What To Wear On Holi? Here Are Some Holi Dress Ideas To Inspire You

Holi is just a day away on March 10, 2020. The festival of colours is the perfect time to show off your more flamboyant and colourful side. While wearing plain white is the norm on Holi, there are some fantastic alternatives that you can wear this year. Here are some outfits that you can wear this Holi 2020.

What to wear on Holi?

Lohri Dress

Those who celebrate Lohri will already have their outfits from the festival stored in their closets. So why not just reuse your gorgeous Lohri outfit this Holi 2020. However, if you love your Lohri outfit a lot, then maybe you should avoid wearing it as it will likely get ruined after your Holi celebrations. But if you are more passive during Holi and do not really play around with colours, then your Lohri outfit will also work perfectly for Holi.

A fun western party dress

Most people wear traditional Indian outfits for Holi. However, there is no hard and fast rule that compel you to wear Indian dresses on Holi. If you have a fun and colourful western party outfit and do not mind it getting messy, then you can wear it this Holi 2020 to stand out from the crowd.

Formal dresses

For those who are not planning to get into the colourful spirit of Holi, a formal outfit would be perfect for the festival. A formal dress will not only look stunning but it will also make you stand out from the rest. It is preferable to wear an all-white outfit that you are not attached to, as even if you do not plan to play with colours, it might still get dirty after all the festivities.

A multicoloured Tie-Dye Outfit

Holi is the festival of colours, so it is more than appropriate to wear an outfit that truly resonates with the theme of the festival. A multicoloured tie-dye outfit would be a perfect look for Holi 2020. Not only will you resonate with the theme of the festival but you will also not look messy after all the colours stain your clothes.

Indo-western fusion outfits

Why go for full Indian or western when a fusion works just as well. Not only will an indo-western outfit stand out from the rest but it will also make you look absolutely stunning during the party. You can pair your jeans with a kurta on top and even add a pretty Dupatta if you feel like it.

