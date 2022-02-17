'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim' Star Park Min Young In Talks To Lead New TvN Drama

South Korean star Park Min Young might feature in a new tvN drama! According to a report by the South Korean news outlet, Sports Chosun, which was published on February 17, Park Min Young is currently in talks to star as a female lead in the new tvN drama MonWedFriTuesThursSat (literal title). As per Soompi, responding to the report, a source from her agency named Hook Entertainment shared, "It’s true that Park Min Young has received an offer for the leading role of ‘MonWedFriTuesThursSat.’ She is positively reviewing the offer." Read on to know more.

'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim' actor Park Min Young may star in new tvN drama

MonWedFriTuesThursSat is an upcoming K-drama that depicts the life of Choi Sang Eun, who is a 'single life helper' acting like a wife for single people needing partners to take to gatherings for married couples and school reunions. Min Young has been offered the role of Choi Sang Eun, who is a woman possessing many great qualities and virtues. Sang Eun uses her talent unsparingly to help men who don't wish to get married.

By having Sang Eun as their 'wife', the men get reappraised by the people around them. Sang Eun works diligently from Monday to Saturday in order to help single men who want to be acknowledged by society and their families, however, she keeps Sunday free for herself. Her character is also fluent in various languages and she is skilled in various activities like gold, fencing, and rock climbing. Sang Eun also has Michelin-quality cooking skills.

Park Min Young made her acting debut with MBC's K-drama, High Kick Through The Roof. Since then, she has appeared in numerous hit K-dramas like SBS' City Hunter, KBS2's Sungkyunkwan Scandal, tvN's What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, I'll Go To You When The Weather Is Nice and many others. Currently, she is seen in JTBC's new K-drama, Forecasting Love and Weather alongside Song Kang.

Meanwhile, MonWedFriTuesThursSat will be helmed by director Nam Sung Woo, who is known for 100 Days My Prince, Kkondae Intern, and My Roommate is a Gumiho.

