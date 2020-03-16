Where Is Hometown Filmed? Read On To Know About The Location Of The TV Show

The lead characters of the television show, HomeTown, Erin and Ben Napier are truly enamoured with the city Laurel which is located at Mississippi. This is maybe one of the prime reasons that the show HomeTown is filmed in the lovely city of Laurel. The show promised to bring prime attention to the couple's hometown which happens to be Laurel for which they agreed to be a part of the show which is currently geared up for its fourth season.

Also Read: 'Is It Time To Cut Short Budget Sessions?' Asks Derek O'Brien Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The show has couple Erin and Ben Napier help the families to renovate their home who move newly to Laurel, Mississippi. The show focuses on the beauty of the city, Laurel whose population lies to around 18,756. It can be safely said that Erin and Ben have managed to put Laurel on the map as their show, Hometown gained considerable prominence with the viewers. The show explores the rich and varied heritage of the city extensively.

Also Read: Sona Mohapatra's Songs That Were All About Women Empowerment

Hometown TV show location which is the town of Laurel has a rich history

Hometown has quite a rich history for which it also consists of some lovely and historic houses. Laurel is located in the pine belt region of Southeast Mississippi for which it is also known as "Piney Woods" as there are plenty of pine trees. There were several sawmills that were established in the 19th century in the city. This is also the reason for which it is also known as the 'Yellow Pine Capital Of The World.'

How to reach Laurel?

One of the best ways to reach the city of Laurel is through the Laurel Train Depot. If a tourist prefers to come by flight, the nearest airport is the Hattiesburg Laurel Regional Airport or the Noble Hessler Field Airport. Apart from Erin and Ben of Hometown fame, the town also boasts of being the residence of actor Parker Posey.

Also Read: Sona Mohapatra’s Candid Pictures Prove That She Is Indeed A Sass Queen

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.