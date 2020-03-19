Who Is Astronaut On Masked Singer? Find Out More About The Mystery Guy

The latest season of Masked Singer has seen the groups A and B further get cut down to the three deserving contestants. The show is now witnessing six talented finalists namely White Tiger, Turtle, Banana, Kangaroo, Kitty and Frog. Recently, the show saw the contestants of the final Group C perform which had a masked astronaut.

Reportedly, the fans of the show immediately started their guessing game as to who was the man behind the astronaut mask. However, some of the viewers already seemed to know about the identity of the contestant. There were some special astronaut clues for the audiences too to guess the contestant.

Some of the clues were that the astronaut can be seen donning a gild space suit which also featured a treble clef. The astronaut also gets his first clue with a reference to being far from home. The astronaut's clue package also had a toolbox as well as a lei.

Fans are rooting for Hunter Hayes as the astronaut

The astronaut sang the hit song You Say by Lauren Daigle for his first performance. According to media sources, the fans are rooting for their most popular theory which says that country music sensation Hunter Hayes is the astronaut masked man. This theory is backed up with the fact that last year, Hunter released a track called Wild Blue which had several references to outer space.

The astronaut's clues are all hinting towards Hunter

Furthermore, the treble clef on the astronaut's suit could also refer to the fact that Hunter is himself a musician. The 'far from home' references from his performance could only suggest that Hunter is far away from his hometown in Nashville while he is performing in Masked Singer Season 3 in Los Angeles. Fans are also rooting for Hunter Haynes as their ultimate choice because of the track You Say as he had earlier opened up about his Christian faith. The fans have reportedly even spotted an uncanny resemblance between the astronaut and Hunter Hayes' voice.

