Who Is Park Soo Ryun, The Snowdrop Actress Who Died After Falling From Stairs?

Korean actress Park Soo Ryun was a well-known face in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame for her role in the K-drama titled Snowdrop. The show also featured BLACKPINK's Jisoo alongside her.
According to reports, the actress was declared brain-dead after falling down a flight of stairs. In her honour, her family decided to donate her organs to those in need.
Ryun's mother stated, "Only her brain is unconscious and he heart is still beating." She said that her heart will be donated and they will be able to live in comfort knowing it is still beating.
After hearing the news of her untimely demise, her musical co-actors expressed their grief and remembered their fondest memories with her. The actress was known for her kind nature.
Park Soo Ryun appeared in several musicals in her career and some of them include Finding Mr. Destiny, The Cellar, The Days We Loved, II Tenore, Somehow Theater Festival, and Siddhartha, among others.
Park Soo Ryun was popular for her Korean musicals and plays. She was praised by her fans for her exceptional vocals and acting skills on stage. Also, her beautiful visuals mesmerised her audience.
Apart from her legendary musicals, she has worked in Snowdrop with Jisoo from BLACKPINK. Also, as per reports, she was going to perform at Jeju Island before the unfortunate incident unfolded.
Park Soo Ryun also shared a screen with Jung Hae-in in Snowdrop. She expressed gratitude after working with him and said that even though her role was small, he made her feel welcome at all times.
Park Soo Ryun's death was unfortunate and it has sent shockwaves in the Korean entertainment industry. Reportedly, her mortuary will be held in South Korea.