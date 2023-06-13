Last Updated:

Who Is Park Soo Ryun, The Snowdrop Actress Who Died After Falling From Stairs?

Park Soo Ryun was a talented actress who played several roles in musical dramas. Here's everything you need to know about the late artist to remember her.

Anjali Choudhury
Park Soo Ryun



Korean actress Park Soo Ryun was a well-known face in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame for her role in the K-drama titled Snowdrop. The show also featured BLACKPINK's Jisoo alongside her. 

Park Soo Ryun



According to reports, the actress was declared brain-dead after falling down a flight of stairs. In her honour, her family decided to donate her organs to those in need. 

Park Soo Ryun



Ryun's mother stated, "Only her brain is unconscious and he heart is still beating." She said that her heart will be donated and they will be able to live in comfort knowing it is still beating.

Park Soo Ryun



After hearing the news of her untimely demise, her musical co-actors expressed their grief and remembered their fondest memories with her. The actress was known for her kind nature.

Park Soo Ryun



Park Soo Ryun appeared in several musicals in her career and some of them include Finding Mr. Destiny, The Cellar, The Days We Loved, II Tenore, Somehow Theater Festival, and Siddhartha, among others.

Park Soo Ryun



Park Soo Ryun was popular for her Korean musicals and plays. She was praised by her fans for her exceptional vocals and acting skills on stage. Also, her beautiful visuals mesmerised her audience.

Park Soo Ryun



Apart from her legendary musicals, she has worked in Snowdrop with Jisoo from BLACKPINK. Also, as per reports, she was going to perform at Jeju Island before the unfortunate incident unfolded.

Park Soo Ryun



Park Soo Ryun also shared a screen with Jung Hae-in in Snowdrop. She expressed gratitude after working with him and said that even though her role was small, he made her feel welcome at all times.

Park Soo Ryun



Park Soo Ryun's death was unfortunate and it has sent shockwaves in the Korean entertainment industry. Reportedly, her mortuary will be held in South Korea.

Park Soo Ryun



Her mortuary has been prepared well at a hospital named Suwon in the funeral hall of Gyeonggi Provincial Medical Centre. The funeral will be extended till Tuesday morning. 

