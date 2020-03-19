Who Is Rhino On Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer is a top-secret reality singing show. In the show, celebrities face off against each other without revealing their identity. The contestants are dressed in elaborate costumes from head to toe that hide their identity.

The Masked Singer season 3’s latest episode featured performances from the Group C contestants. It was their second performance and the episode also consisted of clue packages from the Group C contestants. The performances also included one from someone called The Rhino.

The Masked Singer Rhino Clues

At the beginning of Rhinos’s clue package in the recent episode, he goes on to talk about himself giving everyone clues about his identity. He said that while his exterior may look tough and callous, he is just a gentle giant. He also teased later on that being on top became an addiction for him as he gained fame in his younger years.

Apart from these, there were also some major clues visually in the first clue package. The first clue package included a giant guitar with the words “Grand Ole Opry” on its neck. It also had a motorcycle, butterflies and a blue wig. In the clue package, a lot of importance was given to word FAITH.

Till now, it is clear that the celebrity behind Rhino is very tall. He told Nick Cannon on stage that he went to his home gym and turned up the music very loud. After doing this he also said that he danced until he found that carefree inner kid in him. Apart from this, it is also noteworthy that Rhino has a very deep voice.

At the beginning of 8th episode’s clue package, the Rhino said that he is flying high after last week’s performance. He also talked about how meeting his wife was turning point of his life. Some of the Major visual clues that were noticed during the clue package were an amp and electric guitar, a sign that said “SOUTH” in blue letters, tennis, paddleball, a big diamond ring, and a sandwich roll.

The Masked Singer Rhino guesses

After the Rhino’s first performance, judges speculated that the man behind the mask will be Jason Aldean, Tim Tebow, or Tim McGraw. Fans of the show voiced their opinion on Twitter. They felt that guesses by the judges are not at all correct. Even the fans seemed to be stumped about the Rhino’s true identity. After the clue package and performance, judges guessed who they think is the person behind the mask of Rhino. The judges Robin Thicke thought him to be Tim Tebow, Ken Jeong guessed Chris Pratt and Nicole Scherzinger named Ryan Lochte.

