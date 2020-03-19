Who Is Swan On 'Masked Singer Season 3'? Read To Know Full Details

The Masked Singer’s fans anxiously waited for Group C to perform on the third season of the show. The Swan’s identity was also unveiled on the show, which shook them by surprise. Everybody’s guesses were wrong before the mask came off. Read on to know who is Swan on Masked Singer. Here are details regarding The Swan Masked Singer:

Who is Swan on Masked Singer?

Bella Thorne performed I Hate Myself for Loving You while wearing the Swan’s costume. In a recent interview, she revealed that she was sick during the shooting. Despite obstacles, she made it by drinking warm tea with honey, among other things, to have a voice. The actor shot for The Masked Singer while she was filming for a project. As per a report, Thorne revealed her hectic schedule by telling that she had to do fight training and singing; hence, making it a tiring experience.

Bella Thorne added that she realised she could perform. The actor opted for a Swan costume, due to her inclination towards its look and how effortlessly it could stand out. According to a report, Thorne called herself lucky for not having “huge wings”. She said that the head was massive. Moreover, she called talking out of her neck the hardest part.

Bella Thorne unveiled her interesting experience. She said that her mask was funny and the mic was put through her eye holes. Therefore, sometimes, she could not see anything because of the mic.

In the interview, Thorne was stunned by the fact that nobody could figure out her identity. Robin Thicke guesses Nina Dobrev and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Kristen Stewart, among others. However, she called her character more serious than she thought. Bella Thorne said that Swan became her persona as people told her facts about them and she learned a lot about swans. Now that she might not continue as the Swan on The Masked Singer, Bella Thorne received a consolation prize.

