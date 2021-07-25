Who Was Jackie Mason? Know All About The American Rabbi-turned-comedian Who Died At 93

Rabbi-turned-comedian Jackie Mason, who was popular for his sharp wit and feisty brand of standup comedy with a piercing view on society, passed away at the age of 93. The ace-comedian died on Saturday at 6 pm at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Manhattan after being hospitalized for over two weeks, lawyer Raoul Felder, a close friend of Mason, told The Associated Press.

In a career spanning for over five decades, Mason established himself as one of the most sought-after comedians in America. With his Jewish accent and intelligent comedy, Mason was ranked the 63rd position on Comedy Central's 100 greatest stand-up comedians of all time.

Throughout his career, Mason wrote his own content. For instance, some of his famous lines from his performances are here. One of his popular commentaries on doctors: "That's a great profession, doctor. Where else can you ask a woman to get undressed and then send the bill to her husband? ". He once commented on fidelity "Eighty percent of married men cheat in America. The rest cheat in Europe, " He once joked, "Politics doesn’t make strange bedfellows, marriage does." About himself, he once said, "I was so self-conscious every time football players went into a huddle, I thought they were talking about me".

According to a report published by the Associated Press, Mason's death was mourned by many, including one of his fellow comedians, Gilbert Gottfried, who once called him "one of the best", and hailed Mason as "irreverent, iconoclastic, funny, smart, and a great American patriot".

Winkler took to the microblogging platform and wrote, "Now you get to make heaven laugh".

Truly one of the funniest shows I have ever seen .. ever .. thank you Jackie and now you get to make heaven laugh https://t.co/LV8bSZyFjG — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 25, 2021

Who was Jackie Mason?

Jackie Mason was born Jacob Maza, the son of a rabbi, and followed his siblings to become rabbis. Mason was loved for his down-to-earth nature, as he would talk to anybody on the street, even when he was at the height of his fame.

Mason believed that a person had to feel emotionally barren or empty or frustrated in order to become a comedian. In the year 1987, while speaking to the Associated Press, the legendary comedian said, "I don’t think people who feel comfortable or happy are motivated to become comedians. You’re searching for something and you’re willing to pay a high price to get that attention".

He often called himself an observer who watched people and learned. He would use that observation and joke with his friends. "I’d rather make a fool of myself in front of two people for nothing than a thousand people who paid for a ticket," he told the AP.

Comedian Jackie Mason was popular among youth

Mason was also popular among the younger generation. He was best known for his work with "The Simpsons" as the voice of Rabbi Hyman Krustofsky, the father of Krusty the Clown. The show bagged him prestigious awards for his efforts in 1992, till his last performance in 2014.

Controversies around Mason

In 1961, the emerging comedian got his first breakthrough when he signed "The Ed Sullivan Show", and other programs. However, this was short-lived as he was banned for two years from the "Sullivan" show when he allegedly showed a finger to the host and Ed Sullivan signaled to him to wrap up his act during an appearance on Oct. 18, 1964.

Mason’s performance paved his path to Broadway, where he put on several one-man shows, including "Freshly Squeezed" in 2005, "Love Thy Neighbor" in 1996, and "The World According to Me" in 1988, for which he received a special Tony Award.

According to the Associated Press, Mason once jokingly said, "I feel like Ronald Reagan tonight,". "He was an actor all his life, knew nothing about politics, and became president of the United States. I’m an ex-rabbi who knew nothing about acting and I got a Tony Award".

Mason's joke once dragged him into a major controversy in New York when he was campaigning for GOP mayoral candidate Rudolph Giuliani against Democrat David Dinkins, who was Black. During the campaign, Mason said that "Jews would vote for Dinkins out of guilt", for which he apologized later.

Jackie Mason's Family

The legendary comedian is survived by his wife, producer Jyll Rosenfeld, and a daughter, Sheba.

