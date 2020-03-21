Who Won 'Buddy Vs Duff' Season 2? Here's All You Need To Know

Buddy vs Duff, during Season 1, went on to become one of the most popular shows of Food Network in 2019. The show was hence renewed for a second season and it is back with a bang. Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman will be competing with each other in the latest season. Read on to know details regarding Buddy vs Duff winner:

Who won Buddy vs Duff?

Buddy vs Duff season one saw Duff Goldman walking away with the winning trophy. Hence, Buddy Valastro has now demanded a re-match for the same. The second season officially premiered on Food Network’s channel on March 15, 2020. It is yet to be seen whether who will emerge as the winner of the second season.

In the first week of Buddy vs Duff season 2, both the bakers were asked to make cakes inspired by the Big Apple aka New York City. The Buddy vs Duff wedding cake challenge became widely popular.

With the Statue of Liberty being one of the most iconic monuments in the city, Buddy Valastro made a cake sculpture of the same. However, he replaced the torch’s flame to an apple. Many people cheered for Buddy’s ability to capture the vibrancy of NYC so beautifully.

However, on the other hand, Duff Goldman decided to go with an even more intricate creation, St. Patrick’s Cathedral. The inside structure of Duff’s cake was as impressive as the outer fondant. Duff’s attempt to create such an iconic yet beautiful structure spoke volumes of how he is always ready to take the risk just like season one.

Buddy Valastro focuses on more gigantic creations that have left the audience stunned each time. Duff Goldman believes in focusing on the intricacy and detailing of his cakes. While both of them are among the finest baking chefs in the world, it is yet to be seen who will emerge as the winner in this season.

There is no doubt that the Buddy vs Duff season two will surpass the popularity of the first season. The show airs every Sunday on the channel, Food Network. Make sure that you catch Duff and Buddy rip off the competition to win the title. Fans are excited to see if Duff Goldman will emerge as the winner this season as well or not.

