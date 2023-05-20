XO, Kitty: These Korean Actors In Anna Cathcart Led Series Are Siblings In Real Life

The much-awaited series XO, Kitty starring Anna Cathcart was released on May 18. Recently, the cast of the show attended a press meet. A video from the event is doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, Anna and the cast revealed Gia Kim, who played the role of Yuri, and Sang Heon Lee, who portrayed Min Ho's character in the series are siblings in real life. In the video, Gia said, "I grew up mostly in Asia, I grew up between Korea and Hong Kong." She then revealed that Heon Lee and she are siblings. To this, Anna replied, "I fully thought I was being pranked. Casting didn't even know and they cast them separately like 'They are great, they are great. Oh, they are related?'." Minyeong Choi shared that they got to know about them when Lee asked if he could add his sister to a cast group. "I was like, "What?' Of course, I want to meet my cast's family too, but not on the first day and not in our first meeting but then Sang Heon was like 'Oh actually, she is playing Yuri."

the fact that they are siblings but also decided to start their tv career in the same project auditioned separately got the roles like what were the odds this is too cute #xokitty pic.twitter.com/quaW8P6RMN — xo kitty spoilers (@odairhee) May 18, 2023

Korean elements in XO, Kitty

XO, Kitty is a spin-off of the popular To All The Boys I've Loved Before trilogy. Kitty, played by Anna Cathcart picks up her character from the last film of the trilogy where she travels to South Korea to reconnect with her first love. The 10-episode series has several Korean elements. Except for Anna, the cast includes all Korean actors. Several songs including BTS' Telepathy, BLACKPINK's Pink Venom, and SEVENTEEN songs Hot and Darl+ing were played in the background. Aside from it, 2PM member Ok Taecyon made a cameo in the show. He played the character of Ocean Park in the series. It also featured Korea's Han River views and the campus of KISS (Korean Independent School of Seoul). The series stars Choi Min-yeong, Anthony Keyvan, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Peter Thurnwald and Regan Aliyah in pivotal roles.