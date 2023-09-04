Last Updated:

Yoon Bak-Kim Su Bin Share Dreamy Wedding Photos, Couple Seals The Deal With A Kiss

Korean actor Yoon Bak tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and model Kim Su Bin on September 2. Take a look at their dreamy wedding photos.

Yoon Bak-Kim Su Bin wedding
1/9
Image: Yoon Bak/Instagram

Korean actor Yoon Bak tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and model Kim Su Bin on September 2. Several photos from their dreamy wedding ceremony were shared online. 

Yoon Bak-Kim Su Bin wedding
2/9
Image: Yoon Bak/Instagram

The picturesque ceremony, held at an undisclosed location, was a star-studded affair.

Yoon Bak-Kim Su Bin wedding
3/9
Image: Yoon Bak/Instagram

Yoon Bak and Kim Su Bin took to social media to express their gratitude for the warm wishes and support they received from both guests and fans alike. 

Yoon Bak-Kim Su Bin wedding
4/9
Image: Yoon Bak/Instagram

The couple announced the news in May this year. Their agencies confirmed the news that the love birds will get married in presence of close friends and family members. 

Yoon Bak-Kim Su Bin wedding
5/9
Image: Yoon Bak/Instagram

Here, the bride sported a white strapless gown with a long trail. Yoon Bak, on the other hand, was dressed in a three-piece tuxedo. 

Yoon Bak-Kim Su Bin wedding
6/9
Image: Yoon Bak/Instagram

The couple walked down the aisle together. They held each other's hands and also shared a romantic moment. 

Yoon Bak-Kim Su Bin wedding
7/9
Image: Yoon Bak/Instagram

After the main wedding ceremony, the couple changed their attires. While Su-bin wore a sequined gown, the Fanletter Please actor donned a white blazer teamed with black pants. 

Yoon Bak-Kim Su Bin wedding
8/9
Image: Yoon Bak/Instagram

The newlyweds shared a kiss after performing the rituals. 

Yoon Bak-Kim Su Bin wedding
9/9
Image: Yoon Bak/Instagram

"We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to every one of our guests who came forward to wish us well on our wedding,"  Kim Su Bin penned. 

