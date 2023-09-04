Yoon Bak-Kim Su Bin Share Dreamy Wedding Photos, Couple Seals The Deal With A Kiss

Quick links:
Korean actor Yoon Bak tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and model Kim Su Bin on September 2. Several photos from their dreamy wedding ceremony were shared online.
Yoon Bak and Kim Su Bin took to social media to express their gratitude for the warm wishes and support they received from both guests and fans alike.
The couple announced the news in May this year. Their agencies confirmed the news that the love birds will get married in presence of close friends and family members.
Here, the bride sported a white strapless gown with a long trail. Yoon Bak, on the other hand, was dressed in a three-piece tuxedo.
The couple walked down the aisle together. They held each other's hands and also shared a romantic moment.
After the main wedding ceremony, the couple changed their attires. While Su-bin wore a sequined gown, the Fanletter Please actor donned a white blazer teamed with black pants.