Yoon Hyun Min, Baek Jin Hee Breakup After 7 Years Due To 'busy Schedules'

Bora! Deborah actor Yoon Hyun Min and The Real Has Come! star Baek Jin Hee's breakup rumours have been doing the rounds for the past month. They were in a relationship for seven years. On Monday (September 4), the actors' respective agencies issued a statement and addressed the speculation.

3 things you need to know

Yoon Hyun Min and Baek Jin Hee met each other during the filming of K-drama My Daughter Geum Sa Wol (2015).

The K-drama ended in 2016 and in March of that year, the two made their relationship official.

Their busy work schedules have led to their breakup.

Agencies confirm Yoon Hyun Min-Baek Jin Hee breakup

Yoon Hyun Min and Baek Jin Hee's agencies have confirmed that they have grown apart from each other and decided to stay close colleagues. Hyun Min's agency said, "It is true that the two have broken up recently. Due to their busy schedules they naturally broke up." On the other hand, Baek Jin He's agency also confirmed the news and said, "The two have broken up Given the busy schedule of each of them they decided to break up and move on as good colleagues in the future."

(Still of Yoon Hyun Bin and Baek Jin Hee from My Daughter Geum Sa Wol | Image: X)

More about Korean actors Yoon Hyun Min and Baek Jin Hee

Former basketball player Yoon Hyun Min made his acting debut in 2007 through the musical Spring Awakening. He then left the sports industry to pursue a career in the entertainment world. He has done several dramas such as Heartless City, A Witch's Love, My Daughter Geum Sa Wol, Witch at Court, Take of Fairy and My Holo Love among others. He was last seen in Bora! Deborah alongside Yoo In Na.

Baek Jin Hee, on the other hand, rose to fame with her stint in High Kick: Revenge of the Short-Legged. She received critical acclaim for essaying the role of Empress Tanashiri in the sageuk drama Empress Ki. Her K-drama with Yoon Hyun Min was a huge hit as it received high ratings in double digits across South Korea back in 2016. She is currently seen in the K-drama The Real Has Come!