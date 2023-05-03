Yoon Bak To Marry Longtime Girlfriend Kim Soo Bin, Agency Shares Details

Forecasting Love and Weather actor Yoon Bak is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend and model Kim Soo Bin. The celebrities' agencies have confirmed the news. They also revealed when the couple will tie the knot.

The couple will get married on September 2. Earlier, Yoon Bak took to his social media handle and announced his marriage. The actor didn't reveal the name of his fiance during that time. In a statement, he said that he had promised to spend the "rest of his life with his beloved this fall". He wrote, "How have you all been? It has already become spring. It feels quite awkward and heart-fluttering to grab a pen to post [a letter] like this. The reason why I am cautiously writing this letter is that I promised to spend the rest of my life with my beloved this fall, and it is to convey this news to everyone. While together, she gave me lots of love and trust and the happiness and stability we feel for each other determined this moment."

"We would be grateful if you could bless our future with happy hearts so that we can start a happy family. I also promise to continue impressing you as an actor going forward. The temperature has been fluctuating a lot these days, so everyone, please take care of your health, and I sincerely hope that you are always happy and only experience good things," he added.

After his announcement, several media outlets shared that the actor is all set to tie the knot with Kim Soo Bin. Soon after the news started doing the rounds on the Internet, Soo-bin's agency YG KPLUS told OSEN, "She is Kim Soo-bin and she will marry Yoon Bak in September. The two have dated for a long time. We hope you bless their future together."

Yoon Park's agency releases statement

Yoon Bak's agency H& Entertainment confirmed the news by releasing the statement. They confirmed the wedding date and revealed that the couple will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony at a private location in Seoul. Their wedding will be attended by close friends and family members.

The statement read, "Hello. This is H& Entertainment. We would like to share happy news regarding Yoon Bak. Yoon Bak will be tying the knot on September 2. Yoon Bak and the bride-to-be decided on marriage based on trust and respect. The two dated seriously while becoming each other’s strength through their deep trust and love for each other." "The ceremony will be held privately in a location in Seoul with both families and close acquaintances. Therefore, we ask for your deep understanding in advance that it will be difficult to cooperate with coverage and filming [of the ceremony] on the day of [the wedding]."

"We express our deep gratitude to those who always love and look over actor Yoon Book with warm hearts, and please bless the future days of the two ahead of their new start as a family. Furthermore, please send lots of love and support to Yoon Bak, who will actively continue his activities as an actor in order to repay the congratulatory messages and warm encouragement from many people after his marriage. Thank you," the agency concluded.