Yoon Seung Ah, Kim Moo Yeol Welcome First Child, Share Glimpse Of Baby Boy

Yoon Seung Ah and Kim Moo Yeol are the new parents in town. They welcomed a baby boy on Monday (June 12). The I Need Romance 3 actor took to social media and shared the news with her fans.

She shared a monochrome photo featuring the tiny feet of her newborn. In her caption, she expressed her immense joy and gratitude. The actor also revealed her little boy's nickname. Captioning the photo on Instagram, Yoon Seung Ah wrote, "I learned of a new world and even bigger happiness through meeting Jemma (baby’s nickname). Jemma, nice to meet you~.” Take a look at the post below:

Yoon Seung Ah and Kim Moo Yeol welcomed a baby boy | Image: Yoon Seung Ah/Instagram)

Seung Ah's agency, Prain TPC, also shared the news, revealing that she gave birth to her son, Jemma on June 8. They informed that both mother and child are in good health, and the actress is currently resting with her family, including her husband, actor Kim Moo Yeol. The agency expressed their gratitude for the warm wishes and asked fans for blessings and support for the couple and their precious new life.

The statement read, "On June 8, actress Yoon Seung Ah gave birth to her son Jemma (baby’s nickname). Currently, both the mother and child are in good health." The satement further read, "Please send lots of blessings and support to actors Yoon Seung Ah and Kim Moo Yeol, who welcomed a precious new life, as well as the baby.”

All you need to know about Yoon Seung Ah and Kim Moo Yeol's love story

(Yoon Seung Ah and Kim Moo Yeol tied the knot in 2015 | Image: Yoon Seung Ah/Instagram)

Yoon Seung Ah and Kim Moo Yeol began dating each other in 2011. After dating for four years, they exchanged wedding vows in 2015. Their wedding ceremony was an intimate affair. They got hitched in the presence of their close family members and friends.

A close friend of the couple and actor Jo Jung Suk officiated the wedding, while singer Lee Hyun provided a heartfelt performance. The couple opted for a private celebration, emphasising their desire for an intimate and meaningful event.

The couple announced their pregnancy in 2021. As news of their pregnancy surfaced, Yoon Seung Ah shared her pregnancy journey through her YouTube channel, allowing fans to be part of her joyous experience.