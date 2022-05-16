'Yumi's Cells 2' Teaser: Kim Go Eun's Yumi Begins New Chapter With GOT7 Jinyoung's Bobby

After getting heartbroken, Kim Go Eun's Yumi is now ready to begin a new chapter in her life. Last season, TVING's original series Yumi's Cells starring Kim Go Eun, GOT7’s Jinyoung, and Ahn Bo Hyun soared in ratings as they depicted a raw and real love story between two ordinary people trying to navigate their feelings with each other. Inexperienced in the aspect of love, Yumi and Bo Hyun's Goo Woong relationship take turn for the worse.

In the first season, viewers got a glimpse of Jinyoung's character Bobby and believed that he could be Yumi's potential love interest. However, that was quickly quashed when it was shown that Bobby was dealing with his own heartbreak. Yumi's Cells 2 new teaser hinted at a new twist to the love triangle.

Yumi's Cells 2 teaser

TVING released the teaser of the highly anticipated Yumi's Cells 2 featuring Kim Go Eun and GOT7 member Jinyoung. The teaser started with a recap from the last season showing Woong and Yumi's melancholic end of their relationship. Yumi's cells also make an appearance as they cry about the sad ending to her story.

After seeing Woong ending the relationship, the story cell appears and says, ''I knew this was going to happen and prepared it! This is the script for season 2''. The clip hints at Yumi's new beginning of a love story with Jinyoung's Bobby as she hesitantly agrees to go with him.

Till now, the makers have only released teasers featuring Kim Go Eun and GOT7's Jinyoung leaving the fans in the dark about the appearance of Ahn Bo Hyun's character. While the two did not end on a cordial note, many fans are pitching for them to get together in the second season and reconcile their differences.

However, with Bobby in the mix, the second season is expected to bring a thrill to Yumi's life making her cells even more active. Additionally, the two have gone from being neighbourhood friends to office colleagues giving them a reason to grow their connection deeper.

Featuring Kim Go Eun and Jinyoung, Yumi's Cells 2 will be released on June 10, 2022.

Image: Twitter/@hourlygoeun