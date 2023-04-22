ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin Expresses Gratitude To Former VIXX Member Ravi, Fans Upset

Mnet's show Boys Planet recently revealed the final lineup for their new group ZEROBASEONE. Sung Hanbin scored second rank in the final lineup. While giving a gratitude speech, he thanked former VIXX member Ravi which didn't go well with the netizens.

When Hanbin won second place, he expressed his gratitude to the entire team. He said, "I firmly believe that the heart of supporting someone is never easy and simple… As each vote is precious, I’m very proud of where I stand right now. I got a lot of strength from THE L1VE, Studio Glide, CEO Ravi, and manager Jung Eun, who always rooted for me and stood by my side. Thank you so much." For the unversed, the debut performer is a part of Studio Glide, a label established by Ravi.

Why are netizens not happy with Hanmin thanking Ravi?

Ravi was recently embroiled in a controversy after he tried to avoid mandatory military service. He has been accused of conspiring with his agency's representative and a military service broker. Ravi, who was enlisted as a social worker last year, pretended to have epilepsy and submitted false reports to MMA. After being charged with violating the Military Service Act, the prosecutors have asked the Seoul court to send him to jail for two years. After this controversy, Ravi accepted his mistake and apologised for making the wrong decisions. The fans think that Ravi doesn't deserve any respect after he tried to fool the entire Korean industry just for his own "selfish reasons."

Ravi quits VIXX

In his long note, Ravi also announced his decision to quit VIXX. He wrote, "Lastly, I have decided to leave the team so that the other members of VIXX will not suffer any further due to my mistake. I am sincerely grateful to all the members who have been with me for 11 long years, and I feel deeply sorry beyond words. I earnestly hope that there will be no further harm to the valuable efforts of the members."