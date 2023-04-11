Zombie Detective Actor Jung Chae Yull Passes Away At 26

Jung Chae Yull passed away at 26. The actress-model was found deceased in her apartment earlier today. No further details are known about the circumstances of her demise, yet.

Jung Chae Yull's agency releases statement

According to a report in Soompi, Jung Chae Yull's talent management agency - Management S - released a statement announcing the demise of the young personality. The short statement reportedly read, "We are here to deliver heartbreaking news. Actress Chaeyul has left us. Her funeral will be held privately in accordance to the wishes of her family, who must be in greater sadness than anyone else. We hope you pray for the deceased so Chaeyul, who was also sincere in her acting, may rest in peace".

Jung Chae Yull's Instagram activity

Jung Chae Yull's sudden passing away comes as a shock to many owing to the actresses fairly active presence on her Instagram handle, till very recently. Her most recent activity on her handle was a post, made 3 days ago. It features her in a series of pictures looking pensive. Dressed simply, Jung Chae Yull can be seen with her headphones on, drinking from a glass as she looks away from the camera. The rest of the pictures on them post are casual shots of her, with one being a selfie showing her smiling at her phone, with a bottle of alcohol in her hand.

Jung Chae Yull was best known for her role in South Korean show Zombie Detective, which released in 2020. The young actress had made her debut in 2016, in a television series titled Devil's Runway. Prior to that, she had been modelling. Jung Chae Yull also featured in 2018 film Deep. Zombie Detective, however, is what truly shot her to fame. The makers of her next project, Wedding Impossible, have announced they will be halting shoot, till more details emerge. Jung Chae Yull's funeral, as her agency informed, will be held privately.