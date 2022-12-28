22-year-old Influencer Dies By Alleged Suicide

Days after Tunisha Sharma's death, another case of alleged suicide has come to the fore. A 22-year-old influencer, Leena Nagwanshi was found dead at her home in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.

According to the police, it was Leena's mother, who found her body hanging from the roof of her house. No suicide note was discovered on the spot.

Leena's body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway.

“A 22-year-old social media influencer Leena Nagwanshi died by suicide by hanging herself in her home in Raigarh. The body has been sent for post-mortem,” said Ingeshwar Yadav, Sub Inspector Chakradhar Nagar Police Station to ANI.

“When her mother returned from the market in the afternoon, the influencer was not in her room. When her mother checked the house and didn’t find her, she went to the terrace to check but the door was locked. Somehow she tried to open the door and saw Leena hanging on the roof of her own house,” the police added.

Leena, who had over ten thousand followers on Instagram, was a second-year B.Com student.

The 22-year-old influencer shared many short videos on her social media handle. Her last post was uploaded on Christmas.

