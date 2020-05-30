25 Years Of 'SaReGaMaPa': Times Bollywood Celebs Got Emotional On The Musical Show

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa started in 1995 and has completed 25 years this May. Several actors marked their presence on the musical reality show, mainly to promote their films. Some of them were seen getting emotional by the performances. Read to know about a few stars who got emotional on the show over these years-

Actors who got emotional on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt came on the show to promote his film Knock Out (2010) also starring Irrfan Khan and Kangana Ranaut. The actor was seen getting emotional when a contestant, Ranjeet Rajwada sang Chithi Aayi Hai song from his 1986 film Naam. Sanjay was nodding throughout and was seen awestruck with the performance. As it ended, the Munna Bhai star remembered that the track was shot in Hare Rama Hare Krishna auditorium and Ranjeet took him back to those days with his performance.

Judges Daler Mehndi, Sajid-Wajid and Shekar Ravjiani also praised the contestant. Chithi Aayi Hai is originally sung by Pankaj Udhas. It got immense appreciation and was selected as one of the 100 songs of the millennium by BBC Radio worldwide.

Salman Khan

Released in 2007, Partner starred Salman Khan, Govinda, Lara Dutta and Katrina Kaif. Salman along with Lara appeared on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa for the films’ promotion. The Dabangg star was seen biting his nail and quickly wiping his eyes during one of the performance.

It was when contestant Poonam Yadav sang Tadap Tadap song from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). As soon as the performance ended, Salman said to Poonam that he thinks she was absolutely fantastic and loved her singing. He praised her choice of song, voice quality and pitching.

Tadap Tadap is originally sung by K.K. and Dominique. Ismail Darbar who composed the music was also the judge on the show. He mentioned that Salman did not let anyone play the track while shooting the movie. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam stars Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn.

Ajay Devgn

Sonakshi Sinha and Ajay Devgn marked their presence on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to promote their film Son of Sardaar in 2012. Contestant Zaid Ali sang Challa song from Punjabi movie Long Da Lishkara (1986) and amazed everyone. Gurdas Maan who originally sung the track was also present on the show. He then came down from his seat to the stage.

Ajay Devgn was mesmerized as Gurdas sang Challa. He was seen clapping and smiling throughout while others danced, he stood up as the performance end. The song is still fresh in many minds.

