'3 Idiots' Actor Dushyant Wagh Roped In Play ‘Bhola’ In Sony's 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai'

Sony TV's Punyashlok Ahilyabai has managed to entertain the audience with its authentic depiction of the inspiring life of Queen Ahilyabai Holkar. Punyashlok Ahilyabai plot traces Ahilya’s journey to becoming the prominent ruler of the Malwa kingdom who eventually went on to earn the title of ‘Matoshree.’ While it has been established that the unwavering support of her father-in-law ‘Malhar Rao Holkar’ helped Ahilya defy the pre-defined patriarchal norms and conquer the greatest societal battles, it’s important to note that along her journey, Ahilya met a few other people who unknowingly played a significant role in making her become who she was.

3 Idiots actor Dushyant Wagh joins Punyashlok Ahilyabai cast

Also Read: DYK R Madhvan Co-starred With Irrfan Khan In The 90's Hit TV Show 'Banegi Apni Baat'?

The makers have roped in popular actor Dushyant Wagh to play Bhola’s pivotal character on the show. Dushyant has been a part of the entertainment industry for two decades now. Over the years, he has managed to showcase his skills as an actor in each of his projects. Sharing his thoughts on becoming a part of Punyashlok Ahilyabai, Dushyant Wagh said, he has been a part of historical projects before but the show Punyashlok Ahilyabai stands out. He added that unlike other period dramas, the storyline of the show does not focus on a love story or has a war spotlight but it gives us an insight into the individual journey of Ahilyabai Holkar and its glory.

Also Read: Shantanu Moitra Shocked By Open Defecation On Mumbai Beach, Says 'yet It's City Of Dreams'

He also said, "The show celebrates the bravery, courage, and valour of a warrior woman. Hence, I am really proud to be associated with such a uniquely exceptional show and an extraordinary story. It is my honour to essay Bhola’s character, who in his own little way will guide young Ahilya towards becoming one of the finest rulers in Indian history.”

Also Read: When Kareena Kapoor Khan Was Spotted Stepping Out With Son Taimur; Have A Look

Initially, when Ahilya married Khanderao and became a part of the Holkar family, she faced a lot of difficulties adapting to their rigid norms. Hence, her first instinct was to escape the Holkar Haveli. It’s then when she meets Bhola. Bhola happened to be a travelling performing artist who was dressed as Lord Shiva. Bhola makes her understand why running away from one’s problems isn’t the best way to deal with them and convinces her to go back to the palace. As Bhola was dressed as Lord Shiva, Ahilya, in her childlike innocence, believes him to really be the God, who has come down himself to help her.

Also Read: R Madhavan Receives Honour For Contribution To Arts, Cinema

(Information source: PR)

Image Source: PR, Still from the film 3 Idiots

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.