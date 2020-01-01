Shows Like 'The Family Man' That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

The Family Man thrilled the audience with its element of surprise and gritty screenplay. The viewers were impressed with the spontaneity as well as the storyline of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who also serves as a world-class spy. What kept the audience hooked is how Srikant tries to balance his familial responsibilities with the demands of the highly secretive special cell of the National Intelligence Agency that he is working for. If you were thrilled by The Family Man, here are few more that you might want to add to your list.

Breathe

Breathe is an Indian crime drama web television series. This thrilling show explores the lives of ordinary men faced with extraordinary circumstances. Starring R. Madhavan and Sapna Pabbi, the story revolves around Crime Branch officer Kabir, who puts together the pieces of seemingly unconnected deaths of organ donors that leads him to an unlikely suspect.

McMafia

McMafia also won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series. This story reportedly revolves around Alex, who is a legitimate businessman. He tries to evade his family's vile past. However, a murder exposes his family's mafia ties and he is forced to enter a world of crime in order to keep his family safe.

The Night Manager

This is another espionage story directed by Susanne Bier and starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, David Harewood, Tom Hollander, and Elizabeth Debicki. The story revolves around Jonathan Pine, an ex-British soldier, who hired by an intelligence officer as a covert operative. He is tasked with infiltrating the inner circle of an arms dealer.

Sneaky Pete

Sneaky Pete is an American crime drama series created by David Shore and Bryan Cranston. The story revolves around Marius, a con man who tries to leave his old life behind by assuming the identity of his cellmate, Pete. Marius is shown leading a dangerous life. He must find a way to keep his lies from backfiring as he deals with unfortunate situations.

