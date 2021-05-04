5 Ekta Kapoor Shows And Movies That Deal With Progressive Themes

Content Czarina Ekta Kapoor's shows have entertained, shocked and intrigued the audiences for decades now. The prolific producer had started with producing soap operas that were consumed by appointment-based viewers in the early 2000s. They were the likes of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasautii Zindagi Kay, amongst others. But, since the early 2010s, Ekta Kapoor has been producing content that deals more with social issues of the time period that it has been released in, and has kept up with that trend since then. Take a look at Ekta Kapoor's movies and TV shows that have been deemed as "progressive" by many as they bring to light contemporary issues and conversations. Read on for more.

1) Lipstick Under My Burkha

The first in the list of contemporary films and TV shows under Ekta Kapoor's belt is 2017's widely discussed and deliberated Lipstick Under My Burkha, a film that spoke about freedom of choice and the fallacies of a patriarchal society. The film saw its female lead characters going up against a male-dominated society by embracing their true nature and even indulging in acts of rebellion. The film, which has a rating of 6.8 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

2) His Storyy

The exploration of same-sex relationships is considered to be taboo. There has been an attempt on the part of Ekta Kapoor to normalise the same and help people embrace their true romantic orientation, even in the face of opposing forces who think that homosexual relationships go against the natural order. The show stars Satyadeep Mishra, Priya Mani Raj, Mrinal Dutt, and Charu Shankar in pivotal roles. The show is available for streaming on Zee5 and ALTBalaji.

3) Main Hero Boll Raha Hu

Parth Samthaan's latest series explores the underbelly of Mumbai through a rags-to-riches story of its lead character, Nawab (Samthaan), who is also known as Hero. The show explores the various customs and norms that are followed by the dwellers of the Mumbai underworld. The show, which has a rating of 6.1 on IMDb, is available for streaming on ALTBalaji.

4) Pagglait

This dark and quirky comedy is yet another example of the progressive content that has been bankrolled by India's content Czarina. The latest addition to the list of Ekta Kapoor's movies sees a widow being unable to grieve after losing her husband shortly after getting married. This inability to feel the gravity of loss gives way to a lot of quirky and humorous moments in the film. The feature presentation, which has a rating of 7.0 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

5) The Married Woman

The fifth in the list of Ekta Kapoor's shows that is laced with contemporary themes is The Married Woman, a show which has several similarities to His Storyy. The show explores same-sex relationships as a taboo and presents arguments for and against the same, making the show appear as if it is taking a fairly balanced approach to homosexual relationships. The show, which has a rating of 9.1 on IMDb, is available for streaming on ALTBalaji.