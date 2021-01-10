5 Times Drishti Dhami Showed Us How To Nail Home Workout Like A Pro! Watch Videos

As the lockdown was implemented, gyms and other workplaces were shut for a long time, and many celebrities started working out at home. Amongst the several celebrities who shared their workout routine on social media, TV actor Drashti Dhami also shared some of her workout videos on Instagram. Drashti Dhami believes in staying fit and would often share her workout videos on the gram with some motivational captions. Here are Drashti Dhami's Instagram videos in which she nailed home workouts.

Drashti Dhami's Instagram home-workout videos

Drashti Dhami shared this home workout video on Instagram on the first day of lockdown. Along with the video, Drashti shared that she has vowed to stay fit and strong, as mentioned in her caption. Drashti Dhami enjoyed a home workout session with her husband Niraj Khemka. Drashti and her husband were dressed in casual workout outfits as they completed their workout sets together.

Drashti shared another quarantine workout video on Instagram as she did her abs workout. Drashti's coach guided her and motivated her to push herself as she completed her workout sets. Along with the video, Drashti Dhami shared, "Don’t be a couch batata, Do TABATA !!"(sic), motivating her audience and her viewers on social media.

Drashti Dhami often shares her workout videos in which she's doing different sets. She shared this video of herself performing 32 knee-pushups, breaking her boundaries and pushing her limits. In this video, Drashti did 32 pushups while her husband motivated her as he shot her video for the gram. Along with the video, Drashti wrote a motivating quote, "Take time off the chores and get on to your fours 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼"(sic).

Another of Drashti's home workout video is this one in which she was seen doing a plank pushup. Dressed in casual sports attire, the actor looked badass as she performed her workout sets. Along with the video, Drashti wrote in the caption, "I love when the coffee kicks in and I realise what an adorable badass I m going to be today 😈 😈💪🏼💪🏼" (sic).

Apart from strength training and cardio, Drashti also enjoys yoga sessions to stay fit and active. She shared this video of herself performing the "Ek pada koundanayasana". She shared this was her first attempt in performing the asana and she completely nailed it in the first attempt itself.

