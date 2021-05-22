5 Times 'Kundali Bhagya' Cast Shared Glimpses Of Hilarious BTS Moments From The Sets

Although Kundali Bhagya's cast members share a different equation on-screen, the actors share a close bond with each other in real life and their Instagram handles are proof. Among many, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, who play the leading couple in this Zee TV show, often share some rib-tickling BTS videos from their popular show's sets on Instagram to give fans a sneak-peek into their fun times with other co-stars off-camera. Thus, take a look at five times Kundali Bhagya's cast left netizens in splits with their funny BTS moments from the daily soap.

1) Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's humourous IG Reel on Peaches song

On May 20, 2021, Shraddha Arya shared her and co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar's version of the viral Peaches song trend on Instagram Reels. Through the video posted by her, the on-screen couple shared a glimpse of their BTS goofiness with fans. In the IG Reel, while Shraddha donned a hot-pink saree paired with opulent jewellery, Dheeraj sported a casual look in a solid ochre-green tee over denim pants and a Supreme cap.

Check out Shraddha Arya's Instagram Reel below:

2) Abhishek Kapur's hysterical performance to Tu Chiz Badi Hai Mast song

A couple of days ago, actor Abhishek Kapur, who essays the role of Sameer in Kundali Bhagya, shared a funny BTS video of himself dancing to the iconic Bollywood song, Tu Chiz Badi Hai Mast. In his hysterical dance cover from the sets of the Zee TV show, Abhishek could be seen shaking a leg in women's clothing, sporting a pastel green salwar kameez. Posting the video on Instagram Reels, he wrote, "Hahahha Ek reel to Banti hai... Kya yeh cheez lagi aapko mast??? Just enjoying each & every moment".

Check out Abhishek Kapur's Instagram Reel below:

3) Anjum Fakih & Abhishek Kapur's "Tom and Jerry" moment on Kundali Bhagya's set

Over a week ago, Abhishek Kapur had shared a glimpse of their "Tom and Jerry" moment with co-star Anjum Fakih from the set of Kundali Bhagya. In the BTS video, Anjum could be seen troubling her on-screen love interest by untying Abhishek's shoelaces as soon as he tied them. Posting the video on Instagram, Abhishek jokingly wrote, "Hahahha didn’t know that the trouble & pangas will last this LONGGGGGG".

Take a look:

4) Ruhi Chaturvedi's chucklesome recreation of a Judgementall Hai Kya dialogue

In February, a funny BTS video clip of Ruhi Chaturvedi with co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar from Kundal Bhagya's set had surfaced on the internet. In the video shared by a fan account on Instagram, Ruhi re-created a popular dialogue of Kangana Ranaut from her 2019 film, Judgementall Hai Kya. Have a look:

5) Dheeraj Dhoopar's birthday wish for "sleeping beauty" Ruhi Chaturvedi

Actor Ruhi Chaturvedi turned 28 on April 27, 2021. Thus, to wish his beloved co-star on her birthday, actor Dheeraj Dhoopar shared a hilarious BTS video from Kundali Bhagya's set on Instagram to wish Ruhi. In the video, later shared by his fan page, Ruhi could be seen sleeping on the set of their show as she was seated on a chair.

Watch the video below:

IMAGE: SHRADDHA ARYA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.