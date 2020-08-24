'83, Sooryavanshi Release Will Have No Medium Variation; Makers Firm On Theatrical Release

Reliance Entertainment recently shared an update about the release of its two big movies ’83 and Sooryavanshi. According to Reliance Entertainment’s Twitter handle, their two big-budget films will be having a theatrical release. The makers recently gave a sneak peek into the release date of the two movies.

In their Twitter update, they shared stills from Sooryavanshi and ’83 and wrote that they are very confident that the ongoing situation of theatres will improve much in time of the release of their two awaited films. The makers also announced the release date of the two movies, that is Sooryavanshi is scheduled to release on Diwali while ’83 is slated to hit the theatres on Christmas. Take a look at an update on ’83 and Sooryavanshi release.

We are very confident that the ongoing theatrical exhibition situation will improve much in time for the release of our awaited films, Sooryavanshi and 83, this Diwali and Christmas, respectively. pic.twitter.com/sHr0fhMgBm — Reliance Entertainment (@RelianceEnt) August 23, 2020

Also Read| 'Sooryavanshi' To Not Clash With 'Radhe'; Will It Release As Soon As Theaters Open?

Fans in huge numbers responded to the update of Sooryavanshi and '83 release date. They expressed their excitement for theatrical release. There were some fans who demanded to release Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi on Christmas 2020 while opt for Ranveer Singh's '83 to release on Republic Day 2021. However, there were some users who hailed Reliance Entertainment to opt for theatrical release only.

We Are Also Waiting To Welcome These Mega Blockbusters With A Bang And Hopefully Everything Will Be OK And We Will Watch These Cinematic Experiences In Cinemas Only...

Super Excited — Bhushan Khiladi (@Bhushanadhau1) August 23, 2020

Also Read| Ranveer Singh: '83 Director Kabir Khan On How Ranveer Became Kapil Dev

About Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi was scheduled for a release on March 24, 2020. The date was reportedly planned by the makers to coincide with the public holiday, Gudi Padwa. However, the entire country went into a full lockdown a few days before the release. Sooryavanshi is the fourth installment of Shetty's Police Universe. The film also had Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameo roles. The movie will also feature Katrina Kaif in a titular role.

Also Read| Kartika Sahoo, Akshay Kumar’s 'Sooryavanshi' co-star forced to sell vegetables in Odisha

About Ranveer Singh's '83

Similarly, '83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone was previously slated to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020. The film is a sports drama and tells the story behind India’s win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone plays the role of Dev’s wife Romi. The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Hardy Sandhu, and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles.

Earlier, the multiplex chain, INOX cinemas' official social media handles confirmed that both '83 and Sooryavanshi are scheduled to release on Diwali and Christmas. The tweet mentioned that Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, will be releasing on Diwali 2020. Similarly, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer '83 will be having a Christmas 2020 release. INOX Cinemas also asked fans of both the films to mark the dates on the calendars too.

Mark your calendars!



We are getting ready to bring you Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi on Diwali and Kabir Khan’s 83 on Christmas THIS YEAR!! pic.twitter.com/bzPh8w4aqS — INOX Leisure Ltd. (@INOXMovies) June 30, 2020

Also Read| Akshay Kumar’s 'Sooryavanshi' And Ranveer Singh’s '83' Get New Release Dates

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.